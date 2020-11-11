Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

Bhumi Pednekar’s new post is all about joy

Mumbai– Actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar spreads some festive joy in her new post amid the pandemic gloom, and the message is definitely green.

In a new Instagram image, Bhumi sits between plants, sporting a white dress.

“All about happiness and joy,” she captioned the picture.

Recently, Bhumi came up with an extremely innovative idea to highlight the need for conservation of nature. She is gifting saplings to industry friends and colleagues this festive season.

“The reason behind gifting saplings to my family, friends and colleagues comes from a very simple thought of spreading green joy on Diwali. I am a climate warrior and while I absolutely love the spirit of Diwali, the festivities and gifting our near and dear ones, I thought this year I should start by changing the way I give gifts to people,” said the actress, who will next be seen in the horror film “Durgavati”.

Rakul Preet takes up a challenge to make the world a greener place

Mumbai– Rakul Preet Singh has taken up a challenge to make our surroundings greener. The challenge pertains to planting three saplings and nominating others to do the same.

On Wednesday, the actress shared photographs on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen planting saplings, and nominated her fans to do the same.

“Late but finally accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge. Thank you @chayakkineni for nominating me. So I have Planted 3 saplings. Further I want to nominate not actors but all my fans to plant 3 trees each and tag me to continue the chain. It’s our responsibility to keep the planet green special thanks to @mpsantoshtrs for taking this initiative,” Rakul captioned the photos.

Rakul will next be seen in a romantic comedy directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Sonakshi makes a style statement in ‘retrospection’

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday offered a glimpse of her retro avatar for her fans.

The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share a photo that she captioned as “#RETROspection”.

Sonakshi wore a peach skirt with a floral printed full sleeve black knot top. She tied her hair with a pink ribbon and wore a ring on her right hand finger to complete the retro look. Her make-up also matched the look.

Sonakshi’s retro look photograph keeps one guessing whether it was a teaser of an upcoming film for or just a photoshoot.

The actress recently shared that she was missing the hustle bustle of work during lockdown. The Dabangg girl had shared a video on Instagram where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done.

Sonakshi will next be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” alongside Ajay Devgn. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Taapsee Pannu: Rashmi Rocket to be one of many firsts

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu says her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket will be one of many firsts for her.

Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen on a racing track and is all set to run.

“Get set…..#RashmiRocket This one is going to be one of many firsts!” she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, Taapsee had shared the first look of the film. The actress had been preparing for the film for a while now, and she has currently started shooting for it. In the first look she shared on Instagram, Taapsee can be seen wearing blue athleisure. With her back towards the camera, she can be seen tying her hair while standing at the race track, all pumped up to start her run.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, “Rashmi Rocket” is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project.

Shweta Tripathi on the most impactful scene in Mirzapur 2

Mumbai– Actress Shweta Tripathi says the finale of Mirzapur 2 had a huge impact on the whole team, and they ended up crying and hugging each other.

In the final episode of season two, Shweta’s character Golu along with Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), kill Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma).

“The scene that really impacted me was the last scene of season two. We were building that anger and frustration that we’ve been carrying, like ‘aaj badla lenge’! We all were so high on emotions that we didn’t eat. There was a moment when Ali and Munna (Divyendu Sharma) and I just hugged and cried. I think everybody on the set felt that emotion,” Shweta said.

Talking more about the role, Shweta said: “I think it’s the last scene of episode one where Golu makes her first kill. Three cups were kept in front of me with fake blood with mashed bananas and chunks of apples to create the feel of flesh and I had to target them. My real emotions surfaced when I went for it and a chunk of banana went straight into my eye.”

Asked how the show will transform in the future, Rasika Dugal said her character “Beena will be a matriarch and Mirzapur will be a matriarchal society.”

Mithila Palkar recalls her fan moment with Kajol

Mumbai– Budding actress Mithila Palkar cannot stop gushing as she recalls getting a chance to work with her favourite star Kajol.

Mithula, who earned her stripes working in the web series “Little Things” and the rom-com film “Karwaan”, features with Kajol in the upcoming film “Tribhanga”. The film marks the directorial debut of actress Renuka Shahane.

“I’ve grown up watching Kajol and, of course, I had a fan moment knowing that I would share screen space with her. I am a nineties kid and she is all about the nineties. We have all grown up watching her. I was a little intimidated just by the thought, though not because she made me feel that way. The ice was broken the minute we met on the set. Her laughter is infectious, she laughs a lot. She just keeps the energy happy. Woh dil se hasti hai, dil khol ke bolti hai (she laughs freely, speaks freely). She is who she is and I love her,” said the young actress.

Mithila became an internet sensation after the Marathi version of the “Cup Song”. Recalling the experience, she said: “It was absolutely surreal. I wasn’t sure of what was happening. I didn’t know what going viral was. My phone kept hanging. People were tagging me and I kept getting calls from journalists the next day. I’m still taking it in.” (IANS)