Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, R. Madhavan, Shahid Kapoor, and more…

Anupam Kher’s Twitter family is now 18.1 million strong

Mumbai– Actor Anupam Kher celebrated garnering over 18 million followers on Twitter by thanking fans for supporting him, and being true to him.

“We are a family of 18.1 million friends, fans and followers on @Twitter,” the actor announced on the micro-blogging site.

“Thank you for your love, warmth, occasional criticism and endless blessings. I learn so much from each one of you about work and life. A BIG THANK YOU!! #Friends,” he added.

The actor is back in the US after spending several months in the country due to the pandemic. He has started shooting for the medical drama “New Amsterdam”. He essays the role of Doctor Kapoor.

“Being part of ‘New Amsterdam’ broadens my horizons. Both as an actor and as a person. It is also fantastic to represent my country in a show which deals with love, compassion and diversity,” Anupam had said previously.

R Madhavan reacts to Baba Ka Dhaba cheating allegation

Mumbai– Actor R. Madhavan on Monday reacted to a news report that talks of Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad alleging misappropriation of funds and filing police complaint in Delhi.

“Elderly owner of Baba ka Dhaba duped in Delhi? Now this is the kind of thing that gives ppl a reason not to do good. Unacceptable. Now if this fraud couple is caught and punished ..FAITH will be restored .. @DelhiPolice full faith in you,” the actor tweeted from his verified account.

The actor tagged the official Twitter account of Delhi Police in his tweet.

As per reports, Kanta Prasad, elderly owner of the now famous Baba Ka Dhaba in South Delhi, has filed a police complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan alleging misappropriation of the funds, which were raised to help him run the shop.

Malviya Nagar’s roadside eatery Baba Ka Dhaba shot to fame after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan shared video of the elderly owner and his wife in October.

In the video, the owner can be seen talking about lack of customers at the eatery and even shedding tears. The video went viral in no time with Bollywood celebrities sharing it on social media and urging the residents of Delhi to pay a visit to the eatery. Following this, several people donated money to help Kanta Prasad and his wife to run the shop.

Recently, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana had paid a visit to the eatery.

Shahid Kapoor has a rugged, close-up treat for fans

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor treated his fans to a close-up selfie on Instagram. He flaunts a rugged look in the frame.

The actor chose not to use any caption for the picture, which currently has over 651K likes on the website.

The self-portrait follows an image Shahid had posted on Sunday morning, on brother Ishaan Khatter’s birthday. He had added note, saying: “Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love.”

Shahid will be seen in “Jersey” along with Mrunal Thakur.

The two actors recently completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Shahid thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic.

“Jersey” is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

Priyanka Chopra reunites with her ‘heart’ in LA

Los Angeles– Priyanka Chopra is back with her family, and has shared her homecoming moment on social media. The actress was in Europe owing to professional commitments, and she flew back to Los Angeles recently.

She captured the moment of her return with a family picture where she is seen with husband Nick Jonas and pet dogs, Diana and Gino, sitting in a red convertible.

“Home is where the heart is. @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas,” she wrote with the image on Instagram.

In the image Priyanka wears a light blue outfit and sunglasses, with Diana in her arms. Nick keeps it casual in a blue striped sweater. Gino is seen sitting on the backseat of the convertible.

The actress spent the last few weeks Berlin shooting for a film, which is being speculated to be “The Matrix 4” that stars Keanu Reeves.

On Instagram, she also posted pictures of herself and her dog Diana from their hotel in Berlin.

“In these strange times it’s important to feel safe when you travel. So thank you to @patrickhellmannschlosshotel and their staff who took every precaution to make me, my team and @diariesofdiana feel safe and at home whilst filming in Berlin,” she wrote.

Kangana says she misses horseback riding in Mumbai

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says the one thing she misses the most about Mumbai is horseback riding every other morning.

Kangana tweeted a series of pictures riding a horse.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “One thing I miss the most about Mumbai is horse back riding every other morning in race course, I have never been a sports person but I find meditative partnership with my horse, being one with another being is such as exhilarating experience #MondayMotivation.”

Kangana was in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh for a long time during lockdown, far from the maddening crowd.

The actress recently revealed her inner poet yet again and penned a poem about love and longing for summer. She shared the poem, titled “Aasman”, along with a soothing video, which has been shot at her place in Manali.

“Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman,” she wrote as she shared the video on Twitter.

Jacqueline Fernandez all praise for Rohit Shetty

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will soon start the shoot for Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty. She says he is perhaps the first filmmaker that comes to mind when you think of entertaining and commercial cinema.

This is their first collaboration together.

“It’s not easy making films that entertain, make you laugh and feel good. And Rohit Shetty is perhaps the first that comes to mind when you think of entertaining and commercial cinema,” she shared.

“I have always enjoyed watching his films and am completely aware of the kind of hard work that goes into it. Thrilled to be working with him and I can’t wait to be on his set,” she said of the director, known for superhits such as “Singham”, “Chennai Express” and the “Golmaal” series.

After a long break owing to the pandemic, the actress is back to work. She recently finished a project in Mumbai and flew to Dharamsala on the set of “Bhoot Police”. Later, she will start shooting for “Cirkus”. She also has “Kick 2” coming up, opposite Salman Khan.

Yami Gautam shares glimpse of ‘filter-free’ morning

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam is currently enjoying time in the lap of nature while shooting her upcoming horror comedy, Bhoot Police, in Himachal Pradesh. She says she loves her no-filter mornings.

“Filter-free mornings, chai, winters & my beautiful Himachal #BhootPolice,” she tweeted with a picture of her, with lush green scenery and snow capped mountains in the background.

In the image, also shared on Instagram, she is stands by the balcony and smiling for the camera. She wears a maroon jacket with a sweater inside, and for Instagram she used the hashtag #nofilter. There is no make-up on her, and she and flaunts healthy skin in the image.

She also took to Instagram stories to share a picture and a short clip from their hotel, overlooking a valley. Sharing the clip, she could be heard saying: “Somewhere it’s raining. Good morning.”

On October 31, it was shared that Yami, along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor, has started shooting for “Bhoot Police”. Yami posted a picture on Twitter where the lead cast is seen posing in front of a jet.

“Here we begin,” she had written.

Jacqueline re-posted the same image and wrote: “Let’s do this.”

Ananya Panday has the sweetest birthday wish for ‘soul sister’ Shanaya Kapoor

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday penned a sweet message for her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who turned 21 on Monday.

Anaya considers Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, as her soul sister. In an instagram image she has posted, Ananya and Shanaya are seen striking funny poses for the camera.

“Happy 21st bday to my soul sister… ily shanicakes,” Ananya, who is currently in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next, captioned the picture.

Recently, Ananya celebrated her 22nd birthday with fans virtually. She participated in a virtual meet that let her interact with her followers.

The actress is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film in Goa, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya also has the action film “Fighter” coming up, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Here’s how Amrita Rao reacted on seeing her baby

Mumbai– The first reaction of actress Amrita Rao on seeing her newborn hale and hearty was one of relief, says her sister Preetika.

Amrita and husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning.

“Amrita, who looked gorgeous all throughout her pregnancy phase, was pretty relieved on finally getting to see her baby hale and hearty. She was planning to have a baby post the shooting of her last movie ‘Thackeray’, and finally it was a dream-come-true moment for her,” Preetika said.

Talking about the baby, Preetika said: “When I saw the baby yesterday for the first time, I couldn’t believe my eyes! I felt I was watching a little baby doll from the toy store.”

“The baby was wrapped beautifully and lay in the cradle and my mom got very emotional when she saw him. Quarantine times were extremely hard for us! When I first got to know about Amrita’s pregnancy, although I was delighted, but the fear of coronavirus was getting to me and within four days the big lockdown was announced,” added Preetika, who couldn’t meet her sister until September due to the lockdown and virus crisis.

Preetika, who is best recalled for her starring role in the TV series “Beintehaa”, continued: “Intuitively the entire family knew it was going to be a boy, in spite of the doctor strictly not disclosing the sex of the child!” (IANS)