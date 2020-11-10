Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Zareen Khan, and more…

Why is Alia Bhatt hurting?

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt is missing her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and that has made her look back at moments they spent together.

The actress has posted a throwback video on Instagram Story that captures her moments with sister Shaheen.

“I miss you so much it hurts,” she wrote with a crying emoji, as caption to the clip.

Alia shares a close bond with her elder sister Shaheen, and often uses social media to express her emotions for her.

On the work front, with unlock in place, Alia has shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in Mumbai. She is now onto her next, “RRR”, her mega project down South with “Bahubali” maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn.

Dia Mirza learning Kalaripayattu

Actress Dia Mirza on Tuesday shared that she is learning the martial art kalaripayattu.

Dia posted a picture on Instagram that shows her learning the art form from her trainer.

“What I love most about being an artist is the pursuit of discovery and learning… stretching and widening our imagination, our curiosity, our empathy… learning something new for a part and loving it! Do be do be do,” she wrote along with the image, which she tagged #TuesdayThoughts and #KallariPayattu.

Dia recently celebrated 19 years of her film, “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein”, co-starring R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed “Thappad”, which released earlier this year, and will next seen in “Wild Dog”.

Zareen Khan starts her website

Mumbai– After launching her YouTube channel, actress Zareen Khan has now come up with a website titled Happy Hippie Zareen.

“I’m really excited to introduce my first official website. It is registered by the name of ‘Happy Hippie Zareen’ as that’s what describes me the best. The website features my works, pictures and all other facts that my fans wanted to know about me and it will also have first hand information about all my future projects. I am looking forward to connecting with my fans from across the globe through the website,” Zareen shared.

Zareen will next be seen in “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele”, which was recently screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The Harish Vyas directorial casts Anshuman Jha as a gay man named Veer and Zareen as a lesbian woman named Mansi. The story follows their road trip from Delhi to McLeod Ganj, and how they are forced to become friends.

Sunny Leone reveals her tip to stay safe on set

Mumbai–Actress Sunny Leone has found a way to stay safe during her shoots without ruining her make-up, amid the Covid pandemic.

Sunny posted an Instagram image wearing a transparent face mask, and wrote: “Staying protected between shots without destroying my make up.”

The image is taken on the set of an upcoming project, and Sunny looks ready for a shot in outfit and make-up.

Earlier, the actress posted a picture of herself with the team, and shared her joy of coming back to work.

“Rise and shine…time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely… no stress at all… But happy to see my team,” she wrote with the image, in which she is seen with her team, wearing masks.

Sunny was in Los Angeles with her family for six months this year, following the onset of the pandemic. At that time, she said she felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

Rasika Dugal reveals the next best thing to talking to herself

Mumbai– Rasika Dugal on Tuesday revealed a quirky side of her persona. She revealed that she loves sending voice notes to people, adding that the activity is the next best thing to talking to herself!

In an Instagram account, Rasika is seen recording a voice note on her mobile phone while smiling at me camera.

“Caught in the act of sending some lovely long voice notes. Sigh ….I love voice notes ! I understand people are polarised on this very delicate matter (of voice notes). Apologies to those who have been at the receiving end of the really looong ones I usualy send in which I rumble and ramble and grumble and garble…….this is the next best thing to talking to myself !” captioned the actress.

Rasika is currently shooting in Ooty for the second season of the web series “Out Of Love”. In the show, Rasika plays physician Dr Meera Kapoor, the female lead.

The actress is currently seen in the web series “A Suitable Boy” and “Mirzapur Season 2”. (IANS)