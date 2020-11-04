Bhumi Padnekar on a signing spree

By Puja Gupta



New Delhi– Bollywood actress Bhumi Padnekar seems to be on a roll, especially when it comes to brand endorsements. On the heels of being the face for a newly launched collection by an international brand, the star has been roped in as the brand ambassador of yet another brand, this time it’s the beauty brand WOW Skin Science.

About the association, Bhumi said: “What drew me towards this association is that they have effective and high-quality products that are easily available and affordable across all target groups. ‘Clean & Green’ beauty has seen a surge in popularity and WOW is making it accessible to all! I’ve always believed that change begins with you and WOW provides the stepping-stone for that.”

She added: “Apart from the ethos of the brand, their formulations are exquisite and sit wonderfully on my skin. I love using their products as my skincare routine. I follow a strict AM & PM routine for myself and the WOW factor has been absolutely incredible! I look forward to everything WOW Skin Science and I have planned in the coming months. #IAmWOW.”

Madhur Acharya, Senior Manager Business Development, WOW Skin Science, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bhumi to our WOW family! As a brand we have always focused on the needs of our consumers before anything else, and we have strived to offer effective and qualitative skincare solutions across the entire spectrum. This association with Bhumi for our skincare range helps us boost that even more. Bhumi’s advocacy for sustainability and climate protection is in perfect alignment with WOW’s philosophy of being pure & natural and giving back to mother nature every step of the way. We look forward to working with her closely.”

The company offers 200 plus skin and hair care products. The digital medium has played a major role in the company’s consumer strategy. “As a business, we’ve always focused on a digital first strategy to reach out to the maximum number of consumers and have succeeded to a great extent. Our association with Bhumi is the next level of consumer engagement. Bhumi with her flawless, glowing skin will support our skincare collection to resonate and inspire people all across the country.” explained Madhur. (IANS)