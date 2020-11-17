Beauty hacks for brides-to-be

By Puja Gupta



New Delhi– For brides-to-be, there is no substitute to a consistent skincare routine and a well planned pre-bridal appointment with a dermatologist. If you haven’t done so until the last moment, these quick remedies will help you look your best on your big day.

Remove makeup before bed

Double cleanse your face by using micellar water followed by a mild face wash to remove makeup completely before you sleep. If you are too tired by the end of the da (especially after one too many celebratory cocktails), keep alcohol-free makeup remover wipes at your bedside for a quick cleanse.

Chapped lips fix

For instantly soft and lipstick-ready lips, mix sugar, coconut oil and honey and apply over lips. Leave on for 10 minutes and gently exfoliate lips with a clean toothbrush.

De-puff eyes

To avoid eye puffiness, elevate your head by using an extra pillow under the head when sleeping. This will prevent fluid pooling under the eyes. To temporarily reduce undereye puffiness, place chilled (brewed) green tea bags over closed eyes for 10mins.

Acne fix

Waking up with a pesky zit is every bride’s worst nightmare. Cleanse your face every night with a salicylic acid based face wash and exfoliate gently once a week. If you do breakout, resist the urge to pick at it. Instead, use acne patches with hydrocolloid to speed up healing and conceal acne under the wedding makeup.

Keep the frizz away

A tried and tested home remedy for shiny, frizz- free hair is to mix apple cider vinegar, yogurt, honey and aloe vera. Use this as a hair mask for 30-minutes and rinse off with a mild shampoo for glossy strands. (Patch test for possible allergies)

Don’t experiment

Last minute changes to your skin care routine might do more harm that good, since there isn’t enough time to recover from an unexpected reaction. Closer to the D-day, avoid any new products or treatments and stick to what you know suits your skin best.

Watch your diet

A week prior to the wedding, avoiding excessive consumption of dairy and high sugar foods will help prevent acne flares and bloating. Especially for those prone to rosacea, limiting intake of alcohol and spicy foods will ensure no redness flares. (IANS)