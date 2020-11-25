Akshay Kumar signs in as brand ambassador of fintech firm

New Delhi– Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been roped in as the brand ambassador of staff management solutions provider, PagarBook, till the year 2022.

The goal of the ambassadorship is to drive visibility for PagarBook in its efforts to reach 10 million registered users by FY2021.

Speaking of the partnership, Akshay Kumar said, “PagarBook’s USP is that it truly represents the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, something I am very passionate about. To have touched the lives of so many small and medium business owners in a short span of six months and impact the way they run their business is exceptional, and that is the kind of performance and passion I support.”

Adding on to this, Rupesh Mishra, Co-founder, PagarBook opined, “We’re a very Bharat kind of a brand and we’re talking to small business owners who have come up their hard way. So, Akshay was an organic fitment for our brand in that sense. He also doesn’t have any kind of Godfather in Bollywood and he has reached this stature all by himself. So when Akshay endorses, it looks pretty simple and people think he’s someone like me”.

Sivaprasad K, Sr. Vice President, Marketing and Sales, PagarBook added: “Our ethos is focused on solving the most challenging problems faced by the SME sector. The goodwill of India, the common Indian, is something that we strive towards, and this is where there was great synchrony with Akshay”.

PagarBook has over four million SMEs registered on the platform, who use the app to resolve their staff management challenges. It is present in 6000+ pin codes across India, launching in 10+ Indian languages. Across salary management, attendance recording, advance salary solutions and payroll management, PagarBook helps business owners save time, the only irretrievable commodity. (IANS)