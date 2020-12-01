Actress and Teacher Swaroop Sampat Rawal on Acting, Education, and Her Life’s Story on Chai with Manju

BOSTON– Swaroop Sampat Rawal made big headlines in 1979 when she won the coveted Miss India title. Later, she became a successful actress, a theater aficionado and one of the top teachers in the world.

In an exclusive video interview with Chai With Manju’s Trailblazers series, Ms. Rawal takes us through her life of acting, teaching and theater. She says school in important, but it is not only about academics.

To view the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Ms. Rawal received her Ph. D degree from the University of Worcester and was named one of the top 10 finalists in the Global Teacher Awards, recognizing some of the best teachers from around the globe. She was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Worcester in recognition of her commitment to education.

Ms. Rawal began teaching later in life, following a career on stage as a Bollywood superstar and successful model. Since graduating in 2006, she has devoted her life to the education of young people, travelling across India training teachers, while also campaigning to get more children, such as those in tribal communities or street children, into the classroom, according to University of Worcester.

Married to Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, Ms. Rawal has acted in the following Bollywood movies: Naram Garam, Nakhuda, Sawaal, Himmatwala, Lorie, Karishma, Bahu Ki Awaaz, Karamdaata, Saathiya, Saptapadii, Ki and Ka, and Uri: The Surgical Strike.