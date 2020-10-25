The 10 Tips: How to Make This Diwali Best Ever in a Quarantine Style

BOSTON–The Covid-19 pandemic has overshadowed all celebrations, festivals and holidays, and now it will impact how we celebrate Diwali. But it should not prohibit us from the most important part of the Diwali festival.

In an exclusive video interview with Face-to-Face of INDIA New England News, Rakashi Chand, former president of United India Association of New England and currently member of its advisory committee, provides 10 tips to celebrate Diwali in a quarantine style.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Ms. Chand suggests the following: Diwali Car Caravan; Lights, lights and more Lights!; Contactless Surprise Treats; Send Diwali Cards; Play Games Online; Charity; and Arts & Crafts among others.