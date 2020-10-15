Sunidhi Chauhan records a love song for Daboo Malik

Mumbai– Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice to a love song, Kuchh khwaab, composed by Daboo Malik.

“‘Kuchh khwaab’ is a pure heart-to-heart effort by me. Personally, I wanted this song to be in Sunidhi’s voice. Usually, the audience expects her to sing a fast-paced track, but I love her unique tonality while singing love songs,” said Malik.

Sunidhi, known for Bollywood hits like “Kamli”, “Desi girl” and “Te Amo” among numerous others, said: “It is a song that depicts love, longing and all beautiful feelings one feels in love. The idea of the song struck during lockdown and I got to experience working from home as we recorded it then.”

“It was an absolute special and a different experience. As always, it’s wonderful to work with Daboo ji. I share a certain comfort level with him which helps bring out best in me everytime,” she added. (IANS)