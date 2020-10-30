Singer-songwriter Danish Sabri: Critics motivate you to do your best work

Mumbai– Singer-lyricist Danish Sabri feels critics play an important part in the career of an artiste because they motivate them to do their best work.

Danish has written and sung the dance number “Basanti” in the upcoming film “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”. The song has garnered over 2.5 million views on YouTube since release. In the past, he has written lyrics for films such as “Jai Ho”, “Tevar”, “Munna Michael”, “Drive”, “Pagalpanti” and “Dabangg 3”.

Talking about positive response to “Basanti”, Danish said: “It makes you feel good when your work is being appreciated by the audience. I think making the song a hit or a flop is completely up to the audience. I feel your fans will always like your work, and then there are critics who always find some loopholes in your work. I love my fans because they support me but I feel critics are more important because they motivate me to do my best work on every single occasion.”

Talking about how he came on board to write and sing “Basanti”, he said: “I have frequently collaborated with Javed-Mohsin who have composed this song. They approached me to write lyrics for the song. After writing the song, they just told to me to sing it as a demo, and then they tried various other singers for the song. But (composers) Javed-Mohsin, the film’s director Abhishek Sharma, actors Manoj (Bajpayee) bhai and Diljit (Dosanjh) bhai really liked my voice. They wanted me to record the song and that’s how I ended up singing the song.”

“Basanti” is picturised on Manoj Bajpayee, Karishma Tanna and Abhishek Banerjee. Composed by Javed-Mohsin, the song is sung by Payal Dev among with Danish Sabri.

“Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” is a satirical comedy drama directed by Abhishek Sharma, and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on November 13, coinciding with Diwali. (IANS)