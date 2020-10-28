Saheli Boston Appoints Neelam Wali President and Meenakshi Garodia Vice President

BURLINGTON, MA—Saheli Boston, a community-based organization in Massachusetts founded in 1996 with the mission to empower South Asian women and their families to live safe and healthy lives, has appointed Neelam Wali as its new president and Meenakshi Garodia as vice president. Both of them were also added to the 11-member board of Saheli.

Ms. Wali replaces Supriya Saurabh Gupta, who served as Saheli president for over three years. The post of vice president has been vacant for a few years and just filled. Gouri Banerjee and Divya Chaturvedi will continue to serve as secretary and treasurer of the non-profit organization, respectively.

Saheli also added Tanu Debasri Basu and Rituparna Bose to it board of directors. The new appointments were recommended and approved by the Saheli board.

“I would like to wish all the best to Neelam,” said Ms. Gupta, who will continue to serve on Saheli’s board. “It is a very challenging job and it takes a lot of time and effort.”

In an announcement sent to its members and supporters, Saheli welcomed Ms. Wali and Ms. Garodia.

“I am honored to step into the role of the President for

Saheli, following in the footsteps of many before me for the last 24 plus years. My heartfelt gratitude to Gouri Banerjee and Usha Vakil, the heart of Saheli, without whom Saheli wouldn’t exist,” Ms. Wali said in the announcement. “As we move into new year 2021, I owe a huge thank you to Supriya Saurabh, our outgoing President, for her dedication, service and leadership. I want to thank our two Co ED’s, Divya Chaturvedi and Rita Shah, Saheli Board of Directors, Advisory Committee members and volunteers for giving their time and talents to make Saheli what it is today.”

Ms. Wali said that her association with Saheli started 20 years back.

“Domestic violence affects all sections of society but immigrants face heightened risks that are exacerbated by limited language skills, isolation, cultural beliefs, and more,” said Md. Wali. “Saheli’s services fill that gap for culturally competent services. I have been a Saheli supporter in the community for as long as I can remember. I am confident that with our collective action we can fulfill our vision and mission for Saheli.”