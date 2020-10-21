Readers Blast India New England News for Publishing an Article on VHPA Questioning Kamala Harris’s Hindu Heritage

BOSTON—Readers of INDIA New England News blasted INE for publishing an article in which the World Hindu Council of America, known as VHPA, questioned the Hindu heritage of US Senator Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The article entitled “World Hindu Council of America Leaders Question Hindu Heritage of Senator and Democratic VP Candidate Kamala Harris” was published on Oct. 20, 2020.

Here are some readers’ reaction to the article:

“Shame on you all for printing this racist diatribe on your website. I am disgusted to read this on your website. It offends me enormously. To print this only 12 days before election is nothing but irresponsible.

Is this what you think Hindu religion is? Kamala Harris is Hindu by birth. Her mother was Hindu. What makes you believe these racist Hindu Council writers?

I ask you to remove this blasphemy from your website and apologize to all the readers.”

–Anoop Desai

“I am writing to fully endorse the expressions of horror and shame of Mr. Anoop Desai on your reporting on Sen. Kamala Harris. The intent of the writer, including the deliberate misinterpretation of the Hindu influences on Sen. Harris’ life, are highly suspect.

The innuendo, sarcasm and gutter level writing style are unbecoming of any publication or of any truly philosophically Hindu association. The substantial influences of Indian culture and the Hindu religion on Ms. Harris have been unquestionably established and your motivated article will not tarnish that in the minds of any real Hindu.

Incidentally, there are countless people in India who embrace both Hinduism and Christianity, having beliefs in the strengths and best practices of both faiths. The sudden spewing of so much intolerance against a person of Indian origin, who is possibly on the verge of attaining the second highest office in the land, insults the aspirations of all Indian origin Americans. In the hope that you will see some light and apologize.”

–B. Ravindra Rao