Purnanand Sarma-Led Immunome Announces Initial Public Offering Pricing

EXTON, PA–Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering, which was upsized to 3,250,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share, the company said in a statement.

All of the shares are being offered by Immunome, which is led by CEO Purnanand Sarma. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $39.0 million.

Additionally, Immunome has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 487,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares began trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on Friday, under the ticker symbol “IMNM,” and gained $1.45 per share to close the day at $13.45. The offering is expected to close on October 6, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Chardan are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities in Exchange Commission on October 1, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10172, or by calling (212) 409-2000, or by emailing prospectus@ladenburg.com or Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004, or by calling (646) 465-9001.

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome’s proprietary discovery platform identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients who have learned to fight off their disease.