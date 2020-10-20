Public Notice: If You Need Indian Visa, Passport Services in New England and New York Region, Please Read This

NEW YORK—The Consulate General of India New York has posted a public notice regarding the change of outsourcing service provider for visa and passport services in New York.

The existing service center of Cox & Kings Global Services (CKGS) located at 235 West, 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011 for providing outsourcing services for Visa, OCI, Renunciation, Passport and Global Entry Program (GEP) (Website: www.in.ckgs.us) was scheduled to shut down its operations at close of business on October 14, 2020.

According to the public notice, the new service provider, VFS Global will commence its operations from November 02, 2020.

Any applications received after October 16, 2020 at CKGS will be returned to the applicants without processing.

With effect from October 14, 2020 and till VFS Global commences its operations on November 02, 2020, the Consulate General of India, New York will provide services in emergency cases directly. Applicants falling under CGI, New York jurisdiction are advised to follow the instructions given below to avail emergency services.

⦁ Visa: Emergency visa will be issued to the eligible categories allowed to travel to India as per the advisories issued by the Government of India. Applicants for emergency visa may write an email to ⦁ visa.newyork@mea.gov.in or through PRAMIT dashboard available on website www.indiainnewyork.gov.in explaining the exigency, The Consulate thereafter will inform you of the next steps.

⦁ Passport: For emergency passport services, applicants are requested to send an email to: passport.newyork@mea.gov.in or through PRAMIT dashboard available on website: www.indiainnewyork.gov.in. Once the request has been approved by the Consulate, the applicant will be informed of the procedure for initiating application process. The approved applicants may send the completed form by postal mail to Consulate along with return pre-paid envelope for further processing.

⦁ OCI: All OCI services will remain suspended till the new service provider takes over on November 02, 2020.

⦁ Attestation Services: Miscellaneous Consular services such as Power of Attorney, Birth Certificate, PCC etc. shall be continue to be accepted by postal mail. These can be applied through the following link https://www.indiainnewyork.gov.in/Miscellaneous_general_info_new

The contact details of VFS Global, service fee details, operational hours, website etc. will be published on Consulate’s website shortly.

In case of any further query, it may please be addressed through PRAMIT dashboard available on www.indiainnewyork.gov.in .