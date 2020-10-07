Philanthropist Desh Deshpande on Entrepreneurship and COVID-19 Impact: Finding Opportunities and Taking Risks

BOSTON–Desh Deshpande is a philanthropist, mentor, a successful serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author of “On Entrepreneurship and Impact.” What is his take on entrepreneurship and COVID-19 impact?

In an exclusive video interview on Face-to-Face with INDIA New England News, Mr. Deshpande talks about risks, opportunities, and the role of the attitude in today’s challenging times.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Mr. Deshpande is co-founder, along with Jaishree, of the Deshpande Foundation. He is also the President and Chairman of Sparta Group LLC, a family investment office. He has pursued an entrepreneurial career for more than three decades. In addition, he serves as a life-member of the MIT Corporation, and his support has made possible MIT’s Deshpande Center for Technological Innovation.

Leveraging the experience gained at the MIT Center, the Deshpande Foundation has facilitated the set up of three other centers: Deshpande Center for Social Entrepreneurship in India, Merrimack Valley Sandbox in Lowell/Lawrence Massachusetts and Pond-Deshpande Center at the University of New Brunswick in Canada.

Deshpande holds a B. Tech. in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras, an M.E. from the University of New Brunswick in Canada, and Ph.D from Queens University in Canada.