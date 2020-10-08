Open to All, Saheli Gets Ready to Present its Annual Report and Host Virtual Meeting on Oct. 10

BURLINGTON, MA–Officials of Saheli Boston, a community-based organization in Massachusetts founded in 1996 with the mission to empower South Asian women and their families to live safe and healthy lives, say there is a growing need for Saheli services in the Indian-American and South Asian community.

In a video interview with Face-to-Face of INDIA New England News, Saheli Boston President Supriya Saurabh Gupta and Saheli Advisory Committee Chair Neelam Wali provide an insight into Saheli work, the growing needs of their services and Saheli’s upcoming Annual Meeting held virtually this year on Oct. 10, 2020.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Ms. Gupta said that Saheli has brought many new programs in 2020 for the benefit of the survivors and the community.

“Saheli is also collaborating with the Youth of the community to better understand the needs of the South Asian youth and provide a platform to discuss their needs,” says Ms. Gupta. “Saheli also has been running various Support Group sessions tailored for our survivors for many years. During pandemic, Saheli initiated virtual Community connects offering free sessions by Mental Therapist, Psychiatrists and Psychologists to address the needs.”

Ms. Gupta said that upcoming meeting is important as October is also Domestic Violence awareness month.

Mr. Wali, who heads Saheli’s shelter and housing initiative for domestic violence victims, said there is also growing demand for shelters.

“It is very important for us to shed light on the issue prevalent in our South Asian community. And highlight the services and options that Saheli offers to survivors. The first step to breaking the DV cycle is increasing awareness and educating our community,” said Ms. Gupta.

Ms. Wali and Gupta said that Saheli is conducting an event targeted for youth by initiating a conversation on Being South Asian led by a panel of high schoolers and college students on issues that affect their relationships with their parents.

“We are also doing virtual weekly support group meetings for our survivors and offering counseling services,” said Ms. Gupta.

For more information, visit Saheli website: www.saheliboston.org. Saheli’s annual meeting is scheduled for Saturday, October 10th at 10:00 AM. This is a virtual meeting set up on Zoom. Please sign up to join the meeting here: https://bit.ly/2Ez2Kmp .

The meeting will focus on Saheli’s new vision, mission and strategic goals, 2019-2020 annual report along with the various new programs initiated by Saheli.