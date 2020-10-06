Man who shot accountant in road rage nabbed after 3 months

New Delhi– The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a man accused of killing a 30-year-old accountant in a moving car in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar in June this year in a suspected case of road rage.

The accused has been identified as Vinod (24), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar.

The police said that the incident took place on the intervening night of June 24-25 this year, when Somesh Chhabra, his cousin Shivam (24) and their friend Rahul Sharma (24) were returning home from Laxmi Nagar.

“Vinod and his friends were driving rashly so Somesh honked twice to caution them. Vinod got irritated and opened fired at the victim,” DCP Special Cell, P.S. Kushwaha, said.

Based on an input received on Monday, the Special Cell team laid a trap near Kondli and nabbed the accused. One .32 bore pistol, four live cartridges and a Scooty were recovered from his possession. (IANS)