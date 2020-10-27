Maanavseva Organizes “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara” on Oct. 31 to Raise Funds for Cancer Awareness in Rural India

BOSTON—Maanavseva, a Massachusetts-based non-profit organization with a mission to fight malignancies among rural women in Indian villages, is organizing a virtual music program “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara” on Oct. 31 to raise funds for cancer awareness in rural India.

Maanavseva is organizing this fundraiser together with Indian Whistlers Association (IWA) in India. Maanavseva’s mission is to educate, create awareness, conduct preventive screenings and handhold rural women in India. The organization also adopts villages and aims to cover 100% of women in that village.

Organizers said that Whistling singers are from all over the world. The event will be held on Oct. 31. Starting at 11:30 EST and 9:00 PM (Indian time). It will be Live Streaming from Youtube at the following link:

This is a free event. Just log-in and enjoy the event, organizers said, adding that attendees can donate if they wish.