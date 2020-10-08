John Chambers to join Akshaya Patra Foundation USA’s Leadership for Change Gala on October 11th

Chicago, IL – The Akshaya Patra Foundation will hold its 6th Virtual Gala of 2020, Leadership for Change on Sunday, 11th, 7:00PM CDT, to raise funds for feeding migrant

families and school children in India.

“Overall, 2020 has been a year of change. Akshaya Patra has connected and engaged with

globally recognized leaders during our live virtual events around the topics of technology,

philanthropy, and now leadership,” said Vandana Tilak, CEO of Akshaya Patra Foundation. “Our Leadership for Change event will be an informal and intimate roundtable with speakers from diverse backgrounds sharing their thoughts about how embracing change is good and allows for innovation while managing constraints.”

The event will be moderated by Siva Sivaram, President at Western Digital, and Akshaya Patra Board Chairman. Sivaram will be joined by top CEOs and leaders, John Chambers, Founder of JC2 Venture and former Executive Chairman & CEO of Cisco Systems, Nikesh Arora, Chairman & CEO of the Palo Alto Networks, and Saket Modi, Co-founder & CEO of Lucideus.

The event will also include musical performances by playback singers Roopkumar & Sunali Rathod, and upcoming new artist Reewa Rathod.

Over 1,000 professionals, non-profits, government officials, and philanthropic leaders are

expected to attend the event to celebrate our beneficiaries, volunteers, and chapter teams from Chicago, Atlanta, and Springfield.

Established in 2000, Akshaya Patra is the world’s largest NGO school meal program, providing hot, nutritious school lunches to over 1.8 million children in over 19,257 schools through 55 kitchens in 12 states and two Union Territories in India. It costs only $20 to feed a child for an entire school year.

For more information, visit: https://foodforeducation.org/