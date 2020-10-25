IndiGo Bars 9 Journalists for 15 Days for ‘Unruly Behavior’ on a Flight With Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi– IndiGo has banned nine journalists for 15 days for alleged unruly behaviour on a flight with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut onboard.

The development comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airline to take action against the passengers responsible for unruly behaviour and protocol violations on the flight.

The incident occurred onboard flight ‘6E 264’, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chandigarh, on September 9.

The ban is underway and would end on October 30. (IANS)