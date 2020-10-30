Indian Arts Boston to Host its 6th Annual Indian Film Festival on Nov. 6-8

LEXINGTON, MA– Indian Arts Boston announced that it will host its 6th annual the Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival Boston on Nov. 6-8, 2020 in Lexington theaters as well as online.

The Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival Boston (CIFFB) is an IMDB recognized, competitive film festival in Greater Boston, known for showcasing the best contemporary arthouse, non-Bollywood and parallel cinema creations.

Given the pandemic, CIFFB 2020 will be held in a hybrid mode, with few films screened at a theater while the rest will be available online through a streaming partner across North America, organizers said in a statement.

Contemporary films online are Nirvana, Robibaar, Bhor, Ahaa Re, Biryaani and many others, including a dance documentary featuring Boston’s well known dance instructor Jayshree Rajamani. All online content will be available on demand from Nov. 5th through 8th to passholders anytime.

To secure a festival pass at the early bird price of $35, please visit IndianFilmFestivalBoston.festivee.com.

A few shows will be held at the Lexington Venues theater, in Lexington MA with strict application of state mandated pandemic guidelines. In a hall of 175 seats, tickets will be reduced to max 25% capacity allowing plenty of social distancing. Masks are needed at all times and temperature checks will be conducted upon entry. Theater doors will be open at all times.

Most importantly, the theater is currently closed and will open only for CIFFB shows. This means that only Caleidoscope ticket-holders will be on the premises at the theater.

No food or drinks will be allowed. The movie roster includes the highly decorated Gujarati film Hellaro (Nov 7, 7 pm) celebrating women’s emancipation, the opening film BarunBabur Bondhu (Nov 6th, 7 pm) starring the legendary Soumitra Chatterjee, the coming of age story world premiere of Tamil film Achcham Madam Nannam Pariyppu (Nov 7, 3 pm), with Kamal Hassan’s daughter Akhsara Hassan and “Rumba ho ho” singer Usha Uthup in the cast and Parcel (Nov 8, 3 pm), the Bengali psychological, hard hitting narrative with Rituparna Sengupta that will make you think well after the show is over.

For more information please see:

Caleidoscope is one of the few Indian festivals that offers cash prizes in several of its recognition categories. Despite a challenging year, Indian Arts Boston, a 501(c)(3) MA non profit received the kind support of several leading corporate sponsors, including Subu Kota of The Boston Group, Raj and Nalini Sharma of The Sharma Group, Beej Das and the Troca Global Advisors, Calcutta Club USA, as well as many other patrons of the arts.