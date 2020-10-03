Florence Furaha to Represent TiE Boston in TiE Global Women’s 100K Pitch Contest to be Held in Dubai

CAMBRIDGE, MA–Florence Furaha of MeetCaregivers will represent TiE Boston in 100K Pitch Contest to be held in Dubai. The competition is part of an initiative of TiE Global, TiE Global Women’s vision is to embrace, engage, and empower female entrepreneurs across the globe, no matter the size of the business, origin, standing, or background.

The finals are scheduled for January 2021 in Dubai and will have $100,000 equity-free prize money for the first prize. The second place winner will be awarded a $25,000 cash prize. All participants will have access to a panel of investors to whom they will be pitching their ideas.

Participating TiE Chapters from across the globe are each sending a female founder to the pitch contest.

“TiE Boston’s representative at the pitch contest, Florence Furaha, is a graduate of TiE Boston’s ScaleUp program and is founder of Meetcaregivers.com, an innovative platform that intelligently connects seniors with all the resources they need to happily age at home,” said Anu Chitrapu, President of TiE Boston. “We are delighted to send Florence to Dubai and wish her the best at the contest.”

“I am very excited about the opportunity to pitch at the TiE Women Global Pitch Contest and to be around other amazing female founders and mentors! It’s great to see TiE Boston supporting female entrepreneurs and highlighting the fact that women from anywhere in the world have the skills, passion, talents to build scalable companies, and make a great impact in our society,” said Florence, founder & CEO of Meetcaregivers.com. “TiE Boston’s ScaleUp Program connected us with amazing mentors, connected us to the right people who could help us, and supported our growth journey,” she added.

“This is exciting news! So happy to see TiE Boston represented in the Global Pitch Contest. I am a big fan of Florence and her vision. Her company provides a much needed solution in solving care needs for seniors,” said Zenobia Moochhala, Board Member, TiE Boston and founder Care.com. Zenobia served as a mentor to Florence as part of the ScaleUp Program.