Fashion inspiration from eras bygone

New Delhi– Designer Siddartha Tytler launched his collection on day 2 of the ongoing digital Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer21 via a fashion film streamed across social media handles of the Fashion Design Council of India.

Tytler showcased a line of western drapes and traditional wear for both men and women. Using bold colours and sharp to make a strong statement tempered with soft fabrics like cotton, malmal, linens, crepes, wool and silks. The ensembles also featured leather and suede, signature crystal embellishments and applique work; he described his clothes as made for someone who is “confident, independent and doesn’t allow others to dictate his or her fashion choices”.

“The ideal Siddartha Tytler patron is one who is very confident, independent and doesn’t allow others to dictate his or her fashion choices. It is someone who is comfortable in their own skin and can make a mark with their personality every single time,” says the designer.

Designer duo Gauri & Nainika played with a variety of prints in their SS’21 collection. Featuring Victorian inspired florals and Dutch inspired delft print in leaf-green colours. The line includes a range of wartime inspired demure pencil dresses, wrap dresses and shirt dresses in a palette of scarlet red, bottle green and classic black. Th easy to wear, flowy crepe dresses, feminine berry coloured hand painted polka dots and striped prints brighten up your mood after months of home sheltering and lockdown. Floral printed tulle has been used in floor length gowns with sweeping cape sleeves.

The duo said: “The collection is also an ode to our clients, the Gauri & Nainika woman, who have identified with our brand over the years and keeping what they have loved in mind, we have tried to create and reimagine styles that been their favourites.”

Paying an ode to the glamour of Indian Cinema of the 60s and 70s, designer Ravi Bajaj’s collection draws inspiration from yesteryear stars like Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Helen, Sharmila Tagore, Vyjayanthimala among others. The designer presented a musical video which featured some of the iconic Bollywood songs of the era.

Bajaj gives a modern twist to his collection for both men and women which comprise of pant suits with plunging neckline, sarees teamed with embellished blouses, bandhgalas, Nehru jackets and sherwanis. (IANS)