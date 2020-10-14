Dewpoint Therapeutics Appoints Ameet Nathwani as CEO

BOSTON–Dewpoint Therapeutics announced that it has appointed Ameet Nathwani, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors.

“We are extremely fortunate to have found someone who embodies our core values and is able to work in concert with our pioneering scientific team to guide the company into its next chapter,” said Amir Nashat, Managing Partner of Polaris Partners and chair of Dewpoint’s Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to have a leader with such an outstanding record of getting new drugs to patients as Dewpoint continues on its mission of translating the science of biomolecular condensates into much-needed medicines.”

Dr. Nathwani has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has led the development of more than 20 drugs, including Diovan®, Entresto®, Galvus®, and Coreg®. He most recently served as Chief Medical Officer, Chief Digital Officer, and Executive Committee member at Sanofi SA, where he led the company’s medical organization and oversaw the development of an industry-leading real-world evidence (RWE) data platform with embedded artificial intelligence capabilities, among other achievements.

Prior to Sanofi, Dr. Nathwani was the Global Head of Medical Affairs and a member of the Pharma Executive Committee at Novartis Pharmaceuticals AG. Over his 12-year tenure at Novartis, he held a number of senior development and commercial positions including Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Critical Care Business Franchise and Senior Vice President and Global Development Head of the Cardiovascular and Metabolism Franchise.

Dr. Nathwani trained as a physician at the University of London, U.K., specializing in cardiology and intensive care medicine.

“I am very excited to lead Dewpoint and collaborate with the international experts in condensate science,” said Dr. Nathwani. “Amir has deftly guided Dewpoint through two significant rounds of financing, assembled an impressive team, and helped craft a company passionate about understanding the role of condensates across diseases. I look forward to growing the company as we harness this cutting-edge science and the power of our platforms to discover and develop unique life-changing therapeutics.”