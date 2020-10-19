Designers Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna close phygital edition of SS’21

New Delhi– Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna closed the first-ever phygital edition of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, Spring Summer ’21 with their line called Parallax on Sunday.

Parallax is a collection created for the “new modern” bride and groom, as the designers aspired to present what they call a “new promise to this new normal”. To bring back and reflect emotions of hope and celebrations for the future this collection aims to reintroduce the colour of love –Red.

Menswear featured intricate metallic embroidery on sharp tailored jackets and Tuxedos made from rich velvet and textured silk fabrics. The womenswear retained the label’s signature structured yet feminine and sensual silhouette. Trending silk organza incorporated meshe, feathers, sequins and fringes on the garments.

With the thought that there is always a reason to celebrate the label aims to lend to “”the mystery of the current global events into a whimsical subversive twist.”

The duo, who are the darlings of the Delhi social circle, requested their friends to support and cheer them on by posting the preview of their show on their friend’s respective social media handles. In addition Delhi’s “Page 3 socialites” or rather, influencers as they are now called, dressed up in the designer’s outfits in time to watch the show, from their homes of course! (IANS)