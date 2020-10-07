Daya Singh’s Apache Trucking Buys Two Industrial Building Lots on 10 Acres in Haverhill, MA

Haverhill, MA– Apache Trucking LLC, a family-owned and operated trucking company that specializes in the Full-Truckload (FTL) transportation of refrigerated food products throughout the Northeast United States, has purchased two industrial building lots in Haverhill, MA.

“The acquisition of this land will allow Apache Trucking to continue to expand our business operations to better serve our customers and provide for future growth opportunities within our organization,” Daya Singh, President of Apache, said in a statement.

The combined total of 10 +/- acres was purchased by Apache Trucking LLC, currently operating out of North Andover.

According to Apache’s website, the company was founded in 2014 by Mr. Singh. Prior to this, Mr. Singh to this, Mr. Singh was one of the co-owners of Sharp Airfreight, formerly the largest airfreight trucking company in New England with more than 85 trucks and 200+ employees.

After closing Sharp in the year 1998, Mr. Singh went on to real estate development and gas stations/convenience stores, according to Apache website. After spending 14 years in the gas station/convenience store business, he decided it was time to get back to what he was really passionate about: trucking. In 2014, Mr. Singh made the bold step to sell his gas stations and convenience stores and start a trucking company.

Nordlund Associates announced that the firm facilitated a transaction representing the property owner in the sale of two industrial building lots at WBC Industrial Park in Haverhill. The transaction was brokered by Anthony Triglione.