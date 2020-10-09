Criminal with Rs 10K bounty held in Delhi

Gurugram– The Crime Investigation Agency of the Haryana Police has nabbed a criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, from Metro Vihar Phase-1 in Delhi’s Holambi Kalan.

A police spokesperson said on Friday that the arrested accused has been identified as Prabhat Kumar alias Sonu alias Shakal alias Bengali.

He was involved in more than two dozen cases of attempt to murder, theft, robbery, house trespass and Arms Act which he had committed in Delhi and the NCR region in the past 7 years.

The Gurugram police had announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, in a case of theft which the accused had committed in the Sushant Lok area in 2013, He was absconding since then.

A case in this regard had been filed at the Sushant Lok police station in 2013.

A team of the crime branch sector-40 of the district police nabbed the accused following a tip-off.

ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan informed the media on Friday that the police will seek custody of the accused for further questioning.

“During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in two dozen cases of crimes which he had committed in the past 7 years. To avoid arrest the accused had changed his name around 11 times,” Sangwan said, adding that the culprit was also a known bad character of Morya Enclave under Pitampura police station in Delhi.

He also figured in the most wanted criminal list of Gurugram police since 2014, he said.

“We will seek police custody of the accused from the court for further questioning. During the remand period we will gather more information about his accomplices,” Sangwan added. (IANS)