Congress demands probe by sitting SC judge in Hathras incident

New Delhi– Taking strong objection to cases being registered against third parties, the Congress has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government and demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the Hathras incident to get the truth out, alleging that the state government is only trying to cover up the case which is evident from statements of the government and BJP leaders.

Addressing a press Conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “More than 21 charges have been registered on those who are raising the issue including sedition charges, which is more than the cases registered against the accused.”

“There should be a probe by a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge” as he alleged that since 2014 number of sedition cases have increased manifold.

All cases against third parties should be withdrawn, demanded Singhvi, and alleged that those who are against the BJP are booked in fake cases including against political leaders, journalists and civil society members.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested four men, allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associated outfit. The four men were arrested from Mathura on Monday night while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.

The police added that acting on a tip-off some suspicious persons were on their way to Hathras from Delhi, they intercepted a car at a toll plaza. The four occupants were interrogated and taken into custody at the Math toll plaza. The four have been identified as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur.

The Kerala journalists’ organisation has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the “illegal detention” of its Delhi unit secretary in Uttar Pradesh while on the way to report on the Hathras incident.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has filed a habeas corpus petition seeking immediate release of journalist Siddique Kappan.

It contended that it has filed the petition after being seriously aggrieved by the violation of the Constitution’s Articles 14, 19 and 21. It said Kappan was arrested on Monday while on his way to report on the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of the 19-year-old girl in Hathras.

The plea, filed through advocate Wills Mathews, termed the arrest illegal and unconstitutional, and urged the apex court to issue directions for Kappan’s production and also his release from “illegal detention”. (IANS)