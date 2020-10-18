Chidambaram invokes Biden: Bihar people should choose hope over fear

New Delhi– Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram has invoked US democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and asked voters to “choose hope over fear”.

“Joe Biden, the Democratic Party candidate in the US elections, said yesterday that ‘We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and, yes, truth over lies’,” Chidambaram tweeted.

He said that’s a good vow that the people of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere should take when they go to the polling booths in October and November to vote.

The Congress leader also hailed the reelection of Jacinda Ardern as the Prime Minister of New Zealand. “It gives us hope that decency and progressive values can win elections in a democracy,” he remarked. (IANS)