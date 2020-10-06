Charu Manocha Joins GreenLight Biosciences as Chief People Officer

“Charu brings a track record of success in helping companies achieve their business goals through effective people strategies,” said Martha Schlicher, board member at GreenLight Biosciences and Executive in Residence at BioGenerator. “Her guidance will be pivotal to building on the great culture that already exists at GreenLight and ensuring the company scales effectively following its successful Series D fundraise.”

GreenLight raised $100M+ in an oversubscribed Series D round and is rapidly expanding its team to take advantage of new market opportunities in both plant and human health. In the newly created leadership position, Manocha will spearhead all aspects of human resources including talent management, company culture, and deepening the company’s long-standing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equality.

“Charu will be a major force in ensuring our culture and talent programs are a priority in these times of uncertainty and adversity,” said Andrey Zarur, GreenLight’s president and chief executive officer. “She brings a forward-thinking, strategic and empathetic perspective to creating and cultivating the employee experience. Her operational experience supporting corporate transformations, which spans across multiple geographies and industries, make her an ideal leader for our People function as we continue to grow now and in the future.”

Manocha joins GreenLight Biosciences after serving as Group Vice President of Talent Strategies for Bright Horizons Family Solutions, where she helped define the human capital agenda to support the company strategy. She was responsible for talent acquisition, learning and development, talent management, and diversity and inclusion. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Human Resources at iRobot, where she is credited for guiding the organization through significant transformation in becoming a global commercial enterprise. Manocha began her career at Packard Electric Systems, a division of General Motors and has also led talent and HR functions at Keurig Green Mountain, Dana Holding Corporation and Delphi Automotive Systems. She brings over 20 years of global Human Resources Management experience to GreenLight.

“My personal values and experiences are well-aligned with GreenLight’s mission to create high-performing products that improve the health of people and of our planet,” Manocha said. “It’s exciting to join a fast-paced company making a positive impact in the world. I look forward to helping the company scale by attracting, developing, and retaining a diverse and inclusive workforce.”