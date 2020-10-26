Can’t wait to be featured on OTT plaltform: Mrunal Thakur

By Puja Gupta



New Delhi– Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur says OTT platforms have proved to be a blessing for all during the lockdown and she cant wait to be featured in one of its shows.

She says: “Earlier people used to look down upon OTT platforms, but I think ever since the pandemic has hit, it’s the only thing that people are glued to. It makes me feel happy about the fact your work is not restricted to just few regions of India or in India. It’s a matter of one click and the entire world can watch your show and your work; it’s appreciated. It’s a blessing and I can’t wait to feature on OTT platforms. Just keeping my fingers crossed. I’m really hoping to entertain the audience as soon as I can through this medium.”

Mrunal walked the virtual runway as the showstopper for digital edition of Lakme Fashion Week finale designers Rimzim Dadu and Saaksha Bhat & Kinnari Kamat. Commenting on her experience of walking a virtual ramp for the very first time, she says: “I never thought I would be a part of virtual fashion show, especially at times like these. I never expected that there would be a fashion show happening. As an artiste, this has given me the opportunity to entertain the audience sitting at home, I’m excited about it. Although I missed the audience sitting around the runway and cheering. But something is better than nothing. My experience was fabulous.”

The ‘Super 30’ actress featured in a fashion film presented by the designers to launch their collection at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale, themed ‘Spotlight’ on the future of fashion and beauty.

Mrunal was seen wearing two looks, first a shiny silver skirt with matching bandage top by Rimzim; the second a green frilled skirt with a baggy multi-colour shirt by Saaksha & Kinni.

Rimzim’s collection was based on the concept of kinetic art with tech for a live virtual experience. The set consisted of specially-programmed kinetic lights to create patterns by amalgamating art, technology, and craft. It also includes Rimzim’s line of clean, minimal yet statement lehengas, signature metal saris, short metallic dresses and sculpted tops for the upcoming festive season in shades of yellow gold, antique gold, fresh silver, black and rich emerald green in floral and geometric patterns.

Saaksha & Kinni’s line was inspired by the Banjara tribe. It highlights the famous Banjara stone prints, their bandhani; thread work and iconic usage of mirrors and coins – the Lambadi. The range saw a colorful palette that honours the communities and their equally colourful heritage.

On work front, Mrunal has wrapped up shooting the second schedule of the movie ‘Jersey’, starring alongside Shahid Kapoor. “My role in the film is very different from what I’ve played before. You would really enjoy the shades of my character in the film. The fact that its opposite Shahid Kapoor, it’s like a learning process for me. I learn something or the other every day, and I’m blessed to have this project and film in my kitty.” (IANS)