Boston’s Iconic Kashmir Restaurant on Famed Newbury Street Shuts Down

BOSTON—Boston iconic Kashmir restaurant, which attracted many Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, has closed permanently, a source close to the restaurant owners told INDIA New England News.

Located at 279 Newbury Street in Boston’s tony Back Bay, Kashmir served gourmet Indian cuisine to both Indian and non-Indian food enthusiasts for nearly 30 years.

Attempts by INDIA New England News to reach Kashmir restaurant owners were not successful. Kashmir’s website, however, still gives opening hours and online orders, but when one clicks for online order, customers are taken to Grabull website, which says: “Restaurant is not taking online orders.” No one is responding to phone calls to Kashmir.

The source told INDIA New England News that restaurant closed due to high rents that were reaching about $35,000 per month and due to slow business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant is managed by Jaspal Pabla and is owned by him and his brothers.