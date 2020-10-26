Bollywood Roundup: Yami Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more…

Yami Gautam flaunts her early-morning, oiled hair look

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam chose to go all natural for her latest post on social media and treated fans with an early morning shot.

Yami posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing against a wall flaunting oiled hair.

“Early-morning yoga and my oiled-hair, on point #nofilter,” she wrote alongside the image.

Yami has started preparing for her upcoming spooky adventure comedy, “Bhoot Police”, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

The actress recently took to Twitter to share an update about the film.

“Let the prep begin #BhootPolice,” she wrote along with a selfie, in which she poses in front of a mirror with lots of make-up products lying in front of her.

The horror comedy will be directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past.

The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released romantic comedy “Ginny Weds Sunny”, also featuring Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna.

Soundarya Sharma gears up for Raktanchal 2

Mumbai– Actress Soundarya Sharma is preparing to start work on the web series Raktanchal 2.

“I really enjoyed working on ‘Raktanchal’. It was first of its kind. It reached a huge audience as the web is huge now,” she said.

“The season 2 is going to be bigger and better. We are all gearing for the shoot. It’s been a year of huge ups and downs,” she added.

She is expected to begin shooting for the series in December in Benaras.

On her character, she said: “Season one just had an introduction of my character Roli. In season two, we will see how she empowers herself and her family. It’s about survival of the fittest. She will be seen as a housewife and a politician.”

Set in the Purvanchal of 1980s, “Raktanchal” season one highlighted the cities of Uttar Pradesh which became the hotbed of violence and bloodshed.

Jacqueline gifts car to staff member on Dussehra

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has a grand idea for a Dussehra present. She has gifted a staff member a brand new car.

“On the occasion of Dussehra, Jacqueline surprised a member of her staff who has been with her since she made her debut in Bollywood, she gifted the staff member a car but didn’t know when it would be delivered. So, Jacqueline arrived donning the uniform of a traffic police inspector because she was on the set of her film,” a source said.

“Jacqueline had gifted a car to her make-up artiste previously. She is known for being kindhearted and loving,” the source added.

In a video posted on social media, we see puja being performed on the set, because the car was delivered at the set.

The actress recently celebrated 46 million followers on Instagram by sharing topless pictures.

Priyanka tees off at golf course, says ‘practice makes perfect’

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a video that captures her playing golf. In the Instagram video, Priyanka is seen attempting a shot at a driving range.

“In between ‘shots’ #PracticeMakesPerfect. Thanks for your help @thlpntzk,” she captioned the image, where she is seen dressed in an all-black outfit paired with white gloves.

Priyanka recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, “A World Of Calm”.

Winslet and Priyanka have joined the previously-announced celebrities Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves, reports deadline.com.

Currently living in the US with husband, singer Nick Jonas, she is all set to make her digital debut with “The White Tiger” co-starring Aadarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

Sanjeeda Shaikh is happy that Taish releases on digital platform

Mumbai– Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is happy that Taish has been chosen to release on a digital platform as a film as well as a web series.

“I’m extremely happy that it has been chosen to release on a digital platform as a film and as a series. I feel that to watch a film you need a proper two hours, and if you don’t have the time you have the option to watch it as a series, which we all do. I think this is the only film which is releasing as a film and a series,” Sanjeeda said.

She added: “It is good to be different and Bejoy Nambiar comes up with something extraordinarily different all the time.”

“Taish” is a revenge drama film directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Saurabh Sachdeva and Harshvardhan Rane.

Nora Fatehi finds Guru Randhawa ‘incredibly talented, humble, sweet’

Mumbai– Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest music video, Naach meri rani, has praised pop sensation Guru Randhawa. She called him incredibly talented, humble and sweet.

Nora posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, Nora and Guru are seen posing for the camera.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “We did it! It was a pleasure to work with u @gururandhawa ur incredibly talented humble and so sweet! congratulations our #Naachmerirani is a huge hit! We killed itï¿½ it was fun doing promotions with you!”

She added: “Keep doing your thing Guru, this is just the beginning! thank you to all the fans and everyone who showed so much love, positivity and support as always!”

“Naach meri raani” garnered over 11 million views within a few hours of release on YouTube, and the dance track also trended at the number one spot on the video sharing website.

The song, which released six days ago, currently has 46,685,235 views and 1.8 million likes on YouTube.

Jacqueline dresses up as police officer for ‘fun project’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared a sneak-peek from an upcoming fun project on her latest post on social media.

On Sunday night, Jacqueline posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen in a police attire. In the image, the actress holds a coffee mug and flashes a grin.

“How was everyone’s Sunday?? Fun project coming up soon! #myhappyplace,” she captioned the image, which currently has 969K likes.

Jacqueline did not share any details about her “fun project” in the post.

The actress recently celebrated 46 million followers on Instagram by sharing a few topless snapshots.

Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. She also has “Bhoot Police”, which features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, followed by “Cirkus” alongside Ranveer Singh.

Disha Patani finds putting eyeline ‘not easy’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast Disha Patani says putting eyeliner not easy.

Disha posted a monochrome picture on her Instagram stories. She posted a close-up picture of her face where she is flaunting her perfectly done winged eyeliner.

On the image, she wrote: “Dude liner is not easy.”

She then shared a picture dressed in a stunning red floral printed dress. She is seen playing with her two pet dogs Goku and Bella.

Recently, Disha posted a stunning picture flaunting her well-sculpted washboard abs.

For caption, she simply left a blue butterfly emoji. In many cultures, the blue butterfly is a symbol of acceptance, honour, and energy.

Disha is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film “Radhe”, which features superstar Salman Khan in the starring role, along with Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman recently shared his happiness on resuming shoot for the film after almost seven months.

The actress also has the starring role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. (IANS)