Bollywood Roundup: Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Payal Ghosh, and more…

Tara Sutaria pairs opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2

Mumbai– Actress Tara Sutaria has been roped in to play the female lead in the second installment of Heropanti, starring Tiger Shroff.

Sharing the news among her followers, Tara, who featured with Tiger in “Student Of The Year 2” last year, wrote on Instagram: “Reunited with my favourites. Thank you Sajid sir for believing in me… ‘Heropanti 2’, here we go. Can’t think of a better way to kick start birthday month.”

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film. He has earlier directed Tiger Shroff in “Baaghi 2” and “Baaghi 3”.

The shooting of the film is expected to start in December.

“Heropanti”, released in 2014, marked the debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the film, will also produce the sequel.

Birthday girl Ananya Panday shares what 22 feels like

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday celebrated her 22nd birthday on Friday, and tweeted what it feels like to reach the age.

“What 22 feels like already – warm and fuzzy. thank you for all the love, good vibes and blessings. I’m forever grateful, I wish I could give everyone the tightest hug,” wrote Ananya on the microblogging site.

Wishes poured in from Ananya’s friends, film industry colleagues and fans on social media on her birthday.

On the work front, Ananya will feature next in Shakun Batra’s yet untitled film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Payal Ghosh tests Covid negative

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh has tested negative for Covid-19. Payal took to her verified Twitter account on Friday to share the news.

“Been seeing all your messages! Thank you everyone for all your love. I would like to share the news with you that my covid tests are done and its been negative! So everyone stay safe & take care of yourself and do follow the covid guidelines given by the govt! #COVID19,” Payal tweeted.

Payal had a Covid test done after she attended a political event with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Soon after Athawale announced his health update on Twitter, Payal informed that she will stay in isolation until she gets herself tested for the virus.

“Thank you everyone for your messages! Yes I would like to tell this that I have too isolated myself, till I get my Covid tests done,” the actress had informed in a tweet earlier this week.

Payal made headlines in September when she levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She had also met Athawale at that time seeking his support in the case.

Rasika Dugal: Hope the chase for numbers doesn’t set into OTT world

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal feels there is a lot to celebrate as far as the advent of the OTT culture goes, and hopes the chase for numbers never plagues the platform.

Asked about the thing she fears about the change sweeping in the OTT world, Rasika told IANS in a Twitter interaction: “At the moment, there is more to celebrate than fear in the OTT space. But I hope the chase for numbers doesn’t set in or hasn’t set in.”

Right now, Rasika is being lauded for her role of Beena Tripathi in “Mirzapur” season two.

“(It) was a relief to have female desire acknowledged. (It was) an interesting departure and therefore liberating to explore such a beautifully flawed character. I lived vicariously through Beena,” Rasika told IANS on Twitter when questioned how liberating it was for her to work on a character like Beena.

She was also seen in Mira Nair’s web series “A Suitable Boy”, a screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth classic of the same name. Set in India of 1951, the series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother who wishes to choose her husband. The story takes the audience on a journey with Lata as she explores the excitement of romance and heartache, as three different men try to win her heart.

Rasika essays Savita Mehra Kapoor, whose marriage kicks in a turn of events among four families.

Hina Khan’s Instagram family grows to 10 million

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan has garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram. She thanked fans for the love and support in her new post on social media.

Hina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing with balloons.

“10 Million Strong Thank you,” she wrote as the caption, tagging the post with #10MillionHinaholics#10MillionInstaHearts.

Hina became a household name after playing Akshara in the TV serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”. She also participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss 11”, and has dabbled in music albums.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film “Hacked” earlier this year, and was also seen in the film “Unlock”.

Hina recently starred in the supernatural show “Naagin 5”, and briefly entered the “Bigg Boss 14” house as a Toofani Senior.

Elli AvrRam was born in a jacuzzi!

Mumbai– Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam claims she was born in a jacuzzi, in a new post on social media.

In an Instagram picture she posted on Friday, Elli strikes a pose in a hot pink bikini, seated in a jacuzzi.

“Water baby reliving my birth. Yes truth is, I was born in a jacuzzi,” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 67.8K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”.

Earlier this year, the actress was seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang”. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film “Paris Paris” and the Kannada release “Butterfly” in the recent months. (IANS)