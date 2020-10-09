Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Salman Khan, Neha Kakkar, and more…

Taapsee Pannu snorkels ‘the hell out the blues’ in Maldives

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is currently vacationing in Maldives and, going by her Instagram post on Friday, she is having the time of her life snorkelling in the ocean.

“Snorkel the hell out the blues! Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board. P.S- we others are just following the strict instructions,” captioned the actress.

Taapsee is on vacation with her sisters Shagun and Evania.

Earlier in the day, Taapsee had shared a photograph of her floating breakfast comprising eggs, avocados, mushrooms and good fats.

“While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally!

#Holiday #Maldives #OnADietPlan #FloatingBreakfast,” wrote the actress.

Salman Khan, Disha Patani shoot for ‘Radhe’ amidst new normal

Mumbai– Superstar Salman Khan has resumed shooting for his much-anticipated action drama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and the makers have shared a sneak peek into the filming of a celebratory song.

The behind-the-scenes video was posted on the official Twitter account of Salman Khan Films. It features Salman and his co-star Disha Patani along with members of the crew.

The film’s shoot resumed recently after a long hiatus of over six months due to the pandemic. In the video, the actors and crew can be seen wearing masks, while other preventive measures like sanitisation and temperature checks are being observed.

Actor Jackie Shroff, who also features in the film, can be heard in the background, describing how shooting has been resumed taking care of everyone’s health. He also explains how the team shot with safety and precaution, while maintaining social distancing. He expresses gratitude towards the unit for looking after everything.

“Socha nahi tha 200 filmein karne ke baad ki aise din bhi dekhne padenge (I never thought that after working in 200 films one would have to see such a day). The entire world is in trauma,” Jackie said.

Neha Kakkar makes relationship with Rohanpreet Instagram-official

Mumbai– Amid wedding rumours, singer Neha Kakkar confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh through an Instagram post on Friday.

Neha posted a photograph of singer Rohanpreet and her, and captioned it: “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet.”

To this, Rohanpreet replied: “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuu I love youuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI.”

Rohanpreet also shared a similar picture on his Instagram feed and introduced Neha as his “zindagi”. He wrote: “Meet my zindagi, Neha Kakkar. #NehuPreet.”

Their confirmation comes at a time when there are strong marriage rumours. The wedding is expected to take place on October 24. In fact, a few days ago, a photo of Neha and Rohanpreet went viral and was rumoured to be from their roka ceremony.

In the image, they are seen sitting together with his parents. Neha, though dressed in casuals, was seen sitting with a large gift bag in her lap.

Akshay replies to Taapsee’s disappointment on ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ not opening in theatres

Mumbai– Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday replied to a tweet by Taapsee Pannu, where the actress had expressed disappointment that his much-hyped Diwali release, Laxmmi Bomb, would open on OTT and not the big screen.

“You’re not alone… but the show must go on. Thank you for the love on the trailer,” Akshay wrote to Taapsee.

Earlier the same day, Taapsee had tweeted her sentiments shortly after Akshay posted the trailer of the upcoming horror comedy on his verified Twitter account.

Reacting to the trailer, Taapsee tweeted: “You have KILLED IT n how!!!! I’m actually disappointed I’m not gonna watch it in theatres!”

Meanwhile, excited reactions have been pouring in for the trailer from fans as well as industry colleagues.

Actress Meera Chopra tweeted a similar view as Taapsee: “Wow wow wow!! I so wish i could see this on big screen. Looks extremely fun, and we all need laughter in our lives right now. Thank you @akshaykumar for #LaxmmiBomb. Cant wait to watch!”

Manushi Chhillar a fan of ‘Bahubali’ maker Rajamouli’s work

Mumbai– Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, says she is a fan of the films of director SS Rajamouli, and can watch his works on the loop.

“Rajamouli sir is one of the finest filmmakers of our times and I’m a huge fan of his work. They are simply pathbreaking, and he has given Indian cinema some of the most iconic films to cherish. ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Magadheera’ are my absolute favourite Rajamouli films and I can watch them on loop,” Manushi said.

She hopes her hard work is noticed by the visionary filmmaker one day, and she gets a chance to work with him.

“Watching ‘Bahubali’ was an experience that made me want to be a part of these big, grand, fantastical projects that entertain the nation. I can only wish and hope that I work really hard consistently to be able to be a part of such projects in the future,” Manushi said.

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, “Prithviraj”. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, “Prithviraj” is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life. (IANS)