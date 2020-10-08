Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, and more…

Taapsee Pannu vacays in Maldives with sisters, shares pics

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared pictures from her Maldives trip, with sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu.

Taapsee took to her verified Instagram account to stunning photographs of her “much-needed getaway”. She has flooded Instagram Stories with beautiful photographs from her vacation.

In one photo, posted on Thursday evening, Taapsee is seen relaxing on a hammock at the beach. “#My 2 favourite times of the day… dawn and dusk. And this trip is making me feel I can never have enough of it. #Maldives #Holiday,” captioned the actress.

The actress also shared a video on Instagram Story where she is seen making sand art designed as a fish on the beach, with sister Shagun

In another video, Taapsee’s sister Evania can be seen strolling on the beach with her feet dipped in water.

Taapsee will next be seen in the films “Haseen Dillruba”, “Shabaash Mithu” and “Rashmi Rocket”.

Malaika Arora gives ‘midweek blues’ a stylish twist

Mumbai– Malaika Arora is going through midweek blues, although with a stylish twist, going by her new Instagram post.

In a new close-up she posted, Malaika is dressed in denim dungarees and sports blue-tinted sunglasses.

“Midweek blues ……” she captioned the image.

Malaika recently recovered from coronavirus. She shared that she feels blessed to have overcome Covid-19 with minimum pain.

On September 7, Malaika had confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19, after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted coronavirus. She shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after her good friend Arjun Kapoor announced a day before that he had tested Covid-19 positive.

Varun Dhawan’s new picture is about ‘all things lovely’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a picture on Instagram of all things lovely. In the image, Varun looks dapper in a denim outfit and he sits in a convertible.

“All things lovely, the view, the car and me,” Varun captioned the image.

Recently, Varun posted a video that shows him getting tested for Covid-19. He posted a picture along with a medical personnel dressed in PPE suit, face mask and eye gear. The actor also shared a video that shows his nasal swabs being collected.

The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit “Coolie No. 1”, directed by his father David Dhawan.

Bipasha relieves memories of last year’s Durga Puja festivity

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu on Thursday shared photographs from her Durga Puja celebrations of last year with husband Karan Singh Grover, relatives and friends.

Bipasha took to her verified Instagram account to share photographs from the ritual of sindoor khela, a practice where on the day of dashami/dusshera married women smear vermilion on each other’s foreheads and faces before the idol of Ma Durga, after which the idol is immersed.

“Memories of the same day last year 8th October 2019. #shindoorkhela #durgapuja #withmyfamily #withmyfriends,” captioned the actress.

On the work front, Bipasha was recently seen in the web series “Dangerous”, which marked her debut on the digital platform.

Why Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t read ‘Serious Men’ the novel

Mumbai– Nawazuddin Siddiqui is being universally applauded for his role in the new Sudhir Mishra directorial, Serious Men, but the actor surprises you by saying he has not read the book on which the film is based on.

Mishra’s film is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. It narrates the tale of an underachiever who tries to make it big in Mumbai after discovering that his child could be a boy genius.

“It was a beautiful narration with (scriptwriter) Bhavesh (Mandalia) and Sudhir sir, but what I hadn’t realised at the time was that it is also a novel by the renowned Manu Joseph. Right then, I decided to start reading it but as you know, my command over the (English) language isn’t very strong,” Nawazuddin said.

“So I sat with a dictionary and completed three pages in two hours and then just gave up! The script was my saviour throughout the shoot,” he added.

The Netflix film also features Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad and Nassar, and introduces Indira Tiwari. (IANS)