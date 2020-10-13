Bollywood Roundup: Sushmita Sen, Jacqueline Fernandez, Preity Zinta, and more…

Sushmita Sen’s mantra: Prepare, learn, practice

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen has a few wise words on life for fans.

“Life is therefore, also the easiest exam.. all we gotta do is prepare.. learn… practice! The questions life throws us, are unique… so must be our answers! Cheating here means cheating our ‘Self’ of all that is authentic about each one of us! Life is an exam and you are the subject,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Sushmita also urged everyone to be brave enough to try something original rather than copying others.

“Know yourself enough…be brave enough..to attempt an original…not ace a copy! This for me is the greatest difference between success ans failure! #sharing #corebeliefs #authenticpower. I love you guys,” she stated.

Earlier this year, Sushmita was seen in the web series, “Aarya”. The show marked Sushmita’s debut in digital space.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Forgot shoot life was this fun!

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has resumed work, and she says she had forgotten what fun shoot life was.

Jacqueline posed for a picture with the crew of her film, which she then posted on Instagram.

“I forgot shoot life was this fun! Grateful to be back,” she wrote.

On Monday, Jacqueline had shared an Instagram video, where she was seen getting her hair and make-up done.

According to a source, a few days back the actress’ shoot was stalled abruptly after some crew members tested Covid-19 positive. Following necessary precautions, Jacqueline has finally resumed shooting for brands and commercials.

The actress recently shot for a podcast to be released soon.

On the big screen, Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. She also stars in “Bhoot Police” alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Preity Zinta is back from digital detox

Dubai– Actress Preity Zinta is back from digital detox and recovering from jet lag on landing in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) from Los Angeles.

Preity co-owns the Kings XI Punjab team, posted a selfie on Instagram. In the image, she is seen lying in bed in white robe, with her hair wrapped up in a towel. The actress flashes a smile at the camera.

“Good morning folks Recovering from Jet lag and back from a Digital detox. Making the most of this Quarantine. It’s good to be back in Dubai. What’s up with everyone ? #pzipldiaries #Dubai #quarantinelife#ting,” she wrote alongside the image.

On screen, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Rajkummar Rao’s key to success: Don’t work hard but work the hardest

Mumbai– Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared his secret mantra for success in his latest social media post.

Rajkummar took Instagram and shared two pictures, posing in a grey T-shirt and baggy jeans with spunky sunglasses.

“Don’t work hard but work the hardest,” he wrote as caption.

The actor’s girlfriend Patralekhaa dropped hugging emojis.

Rajkummar will next be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama “Chhalaang”. He is also a part of the films “Ludo”, “Roohi Afzana” and “Badhaai Do”.

Taapsee indulges in viral ‘biggini shoot’ song with sisters

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, along with sisters Shagun, Evania and beau Mathias Boe, indulged in some viral meme fun while holidaying in Maldives.

Taapsee took to Instagram and posted a hilarious video that captures her dancing along with her sisters, on the beats of a track created by “Rasode main kaun tha” famed composer Yashraj Mukhate. The video also features Mathias.

The video, titled “#Biggini shoot” by Taapsee, is created out of a snippet from the third season of the reality show “Emotional Atyachar”. The viral track starts with a conversation between the show’s host Pravesh Rana and guest Poonam in which she pronounces “bikini” as “biggini”.

Taapse uses that pronunciation faux pas to caption the image: “So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? #BigginiShoot

#BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu. Feat @mathias.boe

Edited by @yellowelephant.in and @yashrajmukhate you the Star!!!”

Taapsee also shared a selfie and flaunted her beautiful curls in a new post on the photo-sharing website.

She said: “Some days you really appreciate your natural skin. There’s a different glow to natural, healthy skin. Just let your skin do its thing!”

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Simmba’ gets an animated avatar

Mumbai– The 2018 Ranveer Singh superhit, Simmba, is all set for an animated avatar. This was confirmed by director Rohit Shetty of the film on Tuesday.

Shetty took to Instagram Story to share the teaser of an animated spin-off show, “Smaashhing Simmba”. The show will release on a kids channel on Diwali this year.

“‘SMAASHHING SIMMBA’ is roaring, Mind is Blowing! Join the adventures of this sharp-tongued, witty teenager aspiring to be a police officer,” read a post on the official Twitter handle of Reliance Entertainment.

In “Simmba”, Ranveer is seen as a corrupt police officer who has a moral turnaround after a particular incident and becomes the saviour of justice. The film, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, opened on December 28 in 2018.

Ranveer will reprise his role as Sngram Bhalerao ‘Simmba’ in Shetty’s upcoming cop action drama, “Sooryavanshi”, which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn will also reprise his role of Bajirao Singham from Shetty’s “Singham” films. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi’s wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist. (IANS)