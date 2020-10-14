Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

Sunny Leone pens note for daughter Nisha on her 5th birthday

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone has posted a note for daughter Nisha on her fifth birthday on Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God,” Sunny wrote on Instagram along with a photo and a video photos of a pair of hands holding a yellow rose.

“I hope with your love maybe we can change one person at a time to be a better human being. We’ve reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become more evil then kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more the hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world,” she added.

Sunny pledged to her daughter that she would try “my best to spread your message and restore the kindness we all so desperately need back in our lives”.

Nisha was adopted by Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber. The couple are also parents to sons Noah and Asher.

Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice as ‘Thappad’ re-releases in theatres

Mumbai– Director Anubhav Sinha and actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday expressed excitement at the news that their film Thappad was ready to re-release on big screen once the cinemas open on October 15.

As theatres prepare for reopening after the lockdown, they are planning to begin by re-releasing old films, the Anubhav Sinha directorial being one of them.

“Welcome back to theatres #Thappad,” tweeted the film’s lead actress Taapsee Pannu from her verified account on Wednesday.

Taapsee’s tweet came in reaction to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh which reads: “As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced…

#Tanhaji

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

#Malang

#Kedarnath

#Thappad

More films will be scheduled in coming days.”

Big B wants to work for welfare of manual scavengers

Mumbai– Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act, and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit for such workers.

“Events of the day move you beyond words … manual scavenging is an unconstitutional and illegal act .. yet .. it exists and they that work, suffer inhuman existence .. Will join any campaign that works for their benefit .. have pledged,” Big B tweeted on Wednesday.

He expressed similar views on his blog, too. “There are times when the events of the day seem to last longer than what they were meant to be .. the strength and the agony of them that live and serve in inhuman conditions and environs .. who get the discrimination of society .. who labour in conditions that are humiliating yet for the presence and existence , they suffer .. because having a roof and feeding the family is their prime objective .. I am unable to contend with this so shall end here .. with the hope and prayer that the end for them that live in extraneous circumstances is of a brighter and existent life as humans,” he wrote.

On the work front, the actor, who turned 78 on Sunday, has a lot to look forward to. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.

Kangana Ranaut on mission to get back in shape

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut put on 20 kilos for her role as late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa in the biopic, Thalaivi, and is now working at returning to her earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility.

Tweeting a photo from her workout session, Kangana wrote: “I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk… who all are with me?”

The actress had recently shared that she has completed the latest schedule of the upcoming biopic. “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi — the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team,” she had written.

The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Bhumi Pednekar turns vegetarian

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar tells you of a life choice that she made during lockdown. She became a vegetarian during the period.

“I was never heavy on non-vegetarian diet but I took a call during lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It’s been six months and I’m good, guilt free and I feel physically strong as well,” she said.

“For many years I had the want to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn’t feel like eating meat anymore,” added Bhumi, who will next be seen in “Durgavati” on December 11, realised she wanted to turn vegetarian during lockdown.

Directed by Ashok, “Durgavati” is the official Hindi remake of Telugu horror thriller, “Bhaagamathie”. Superstar Akshay Kumar presents the project, scheduled to launch on Amazon Prime Video. (IANS)