Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and more…

Sonam Kapoor: I miss my job and being on set

Mumbai– Sonam Kapoor misses being on a film set. The actress shared a video on her verified Instagram account on Friday where she can be seen getting her make-up and hair done.

“Getting ready and doing make up and hair makes me miss the movies a lot.. I miss my job and being on set and mostly I miss my team..” the actress captioned her video.

Tagging her make-up artist, she added: “Thank you for being there for me and doing glam for me .. love you.”

Sonam, regarded as a style icon by her fans, recently shared a video on social media where she gave a step-by-step guide of how she does make-up.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the film “The Zoya Factor”.

Alia Bhatt recalls the time when people were kind

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt, who was massively trolled after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took put a moment of Friday to look back at the time when people were kind/

In a new Instagram post, Alia shared an image wearing a facemask, and commented on things that have transpired over the last few months.

“Throwback to when masks were skincare and people were kind,” she wrote.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a face mask and lying on a sheet laid out on the grass.

Her admirers showered love, with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor writing: “Fabbbb”.

Ishaan Khatter dropped a laughing face emoji.

Alia has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in Mumbai. After wrapping up the film, she will move on to “RRR”, her project down South with “Bahubali” makrer SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn. She is expected to join the unit in November.

Nushrratt Bharuccha sustains injury on day one of work

Mumbai– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has sustained injury on day one of work after returning to face the camera.

Nushrratt shared a couple of images on Instagram where she is seen performing stretching exercises. In one image, a bandage tape can be seen around Nushrat’s waist.

On the first image, she wrote: “Back to work and injured on day 1!”

The second picture is captioned: “But gotta power through”.

Nushrratt, who rose to fame with her performances in “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”, “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2”, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” and “Dream Girl”, did not share details about her injury.

The actress will next be seen opposite actor Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama “Chhalaang”. She will also be seen in “Hurdang” directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film features Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. The film is a love story set against the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad.

Rakul Preet: It’s cool once in a while to cheat

Mumbai– Rakul Preet Singh shared some tips related to how we should choose out food, on the occasion of World Food Day on Friday. Rakul also admitted being a foodie.

The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share culinary tips for netizens, suggesting that if you abide by a diet, it’s cool to cheat once in a while.

“The only thing I like better than talking about FOOD is EATING. Happy ‘world food day’. You are what you eat, so choose wisely, nourish your body and yeah it’s cool once in a while to cheat #foodieforlife #livetoeat,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Rakul was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in a drug-related case along with actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, as part of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Reminding her of the incident, a few users trolled the actress by commenting on her post enquiring about “maal” and “ganja”.

Anil Kapoor shares his Achilles’ tendon recovery story

Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor on Friday revealed that he has been battling Achilles’ tendon woes for 10 years. Doctors had suggested surgery, and the actor has shared how recovery happened without surgery.

Kapoor took to his verified Instagram account to share the story. He also shared photographs where he can be seen skipping with a rope and posing happily with his doctor.

“I had been suffering from a Achilles’ tendon issue for over 10 years…. Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option…Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping… without any surgery…” wrote the actor.

Anil Kapoor is a fitness freak and keeps sharing workout photos and videos on social media.

Last month, the 63-year-old actor had shared a video where he can be seen sprinting on the beach.

“During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach…dreaming of escaping…finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint…fitness always comes first…It’s not about the location but about the dedication,” he had captioned the video. (IANS)