Bollywood Roundup: Sonali Bendre, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar, and more…

Sonali Bendre convinced me to take up acting: Nikki Sharma

Mumbai– Actress Nikki Sharma credits Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre for her rising career in television.

“I was just a young girl when I began my journey. I started out by being part of a talent show where Sonali Bendre ma’am was the judge. I had gone quite far ahead in the competition, before I got eliminated and just before I left the show, Sonali ma’am met me and told me that I should try acting on television. I took her advice seriously and took the plunge,” said Nikki.

“However, the initial journey was a bit difficult. But I still managed to learn quite a lot, especially after I found myself exploring different kind of roles. I will have to say that she actually convinced me to venture into acting and without her advice, I wouldn’t be here today,” added the actress.

While her friends were aware that she would step into acting or modelling, it was quite a task to convince her parents.

“Coming from a strong academic background, I had to really persuade them to let me audition for shows and that’s what made me realise my love for showbiz. I got my acting break in 2015 and there is no looking back now. Acting has always been my passion and I have learnt it live on sets by working with some of the biggest names and I wouldn’t have done it any different,” said the “Dehleez” actress.

Nikki will soon share screen space with actor Pearl V. Puri in “Brahmarakshas 2”.

Set against the backdrop of Songadh, the fantasy fiction show depicts the journey of an ordinary young woman, Kalindi, whose destiny gets entwined with an evil force, and a drastic twist of fate has her drawing all her inner strength to combat the wicked Brahmarakshas.

Jacqueline Fernandez gears up to live out of suitcases

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be living out of suitcases soon.

The actress shared a video on Instagram Stories that shows her practicing yoga while a friend helps her pack and curate looks for her travels.

“The coming months will be in and out of my home. . . packing and getting ready for the coming months,” she wrote along with the video.

It will be on a hop-skip-jump schedule from one set to another for the actress in the coming months, owing to her brand commitments and film assignments.

Jacqueline will be next seen with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. She also has “Bhoot Police”, which features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, followed by “Cirkus” alongside Ranveer Singh.

Bhumi Pednekar starts preparing for Badhaai Do

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar has started preparing for her character in Badhaai Do, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

The actress shared an update on Instagram Story. She posted a selfie in the get-up of a PT teacher and wrote, “Day 1 #BadhaiDo Prep Begins”.

The film is the second instalment in the “Badhaai Ho” franchise. Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a Delhi cop, who is the only male police officer in a mahila thana.

“I have played many different roles previously in my films but my character in ‘Badhaai Do’ is truly special. I loved the script since the first narration as the subject is very relevant and is packaged in the most entertaining way. Since this is the first time I will be working with Rajkummar, I am super excited as we begin our shoot soon. ‘Badhaai Ho’ has been one of my favourites and it feels amazing to take this franchise forward,” Bhumi said at the time when the film was announced.

“Badhaai Do” is written by the writers of “Badhaai Ho”, Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who helmed “Hunterrr” in 2015, will direct “Badhaai Do”.

The first part “Badhaai Ho”, directed by Amit Sharma, revolves around an aging couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who deal with a case of accidental pregnancy. Ayushmann Khurrana featured as their son.

Kareena’s wish for b’day girl Malaika: Gluten-free bread, tiny drop of gin, lots of yoga

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday posted a birthday message for her buddy Malaika Arora, who turned 47.

In an Instagram close-up picture Kareena posted, Malaika is seen giving her a peck on the cheek.

“Happy birthday darling Malla… May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever. I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and of course… lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial,” wrote Kareena, along with the image.

Kareena’s next release is the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”, an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”. The actress, who recently completed her shoot for the film in Delhi, is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Malaika turns 47: Happy birthday my fool, says Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai– Malaika Arora celebrated her 47th birthday on Friday, and rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had a mushy post on Instagram for her.

Arjun posted an image of Malaika in tracksuit, pouting and posing next to her dog.

“Happy birthday my fool,” he wrote as caption.

Arjun and Malaika are yet to make an official announcement about their relationship but the two are often spotted at dinner dates, parties and film shows.

Arjun will next be seen in “Bhoot Police”, helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS”.

He will also be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a rom-com. and his film with Parineeti Chopra, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, is also ready for release.

Preity Zinta: Missing those carefree days when pandemics were in history books

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta misses the days when pandemic was a word in textbooks and safety was taken for granted.

Preity’s new Instagram image has her kissing husband Gene Goodenough. “Missing those carefree days when Pandemics were in history books and we took our life, safety and health for granted and roamed around as free birds. Bring back those days,” she wrote as caption.

Recently, Preity joked about becoming an expert at taking Covid-19 tests. The actress is currently in the UAE to support her cricket team Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and she posted an Instagram video of her getting tested for coronavirus.

Radhika Madan hits Shaktiman mode

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Madan, who is known for the funny captions she gives to her social media posts, has made a hilarious revelation.

In a new Instagram picture, Radhika sits dressed in a sports bra and ripped pants.

For the caption, she borrowed a dialogue from the popular nineties tele-series “Shaktimaan”.

“Gangadhar hi Shaktiman hai,” she wrote.

“Shaktimaan” narrates the adventures of the fictional superhero of the same name that Mukesh Khanna essayed in the blockbuster series that aired on Doordarshan from 1997 and 2005.

On the acting front, Radhika was last seen in “Angrezi Medium” and will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s “Shiddat”, co-starring Mohit Raina, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal. (IANS)