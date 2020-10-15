Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Aamir Khan, and more…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals who her ‘fav co-worker’ is

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed who her favourite co-worker is.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a picture holding her pet dog Diana.

“Fav co-worker @diariesofdiana,” she captioned the image.

On the work front, Priyanka has joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, “A World Of Calm”.

Winslet and Priyanka have joined the previously-announced celebrities Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves. The 10-episode unscripted series premieres on October 1, reports deadline.com.

Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, to co-host ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’

Mumbai– Actors Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood will co-host a three-part documentary, Bharat Ke Mahaveer, which will showcase people who exhibited remarkable kindness during the Covid crisis.

“Over the past few months, India has shown the world that when people come together, they can overcome any adversity. Instead of self-interest, we have seen an outpouring of solidarity during the pandemic,” Dia said.

To this, Sonu added: “The recent time has been painful for humanity. During this time, some individuals with an extraordinary sense of empathy for fellow citizens gave away everything they had. The Almighty has been benevolent to me, and has given me means to help others, and I tried in my small way, but some of the stories I read are of individuals with limited means, who with their strong will moved mountains. The world will know about these heroes through ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’.”

The United Nations in India and NITI Aayog, in partnership with Discovery channel, launches #BharatKeMahaveer, which will celebrate Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness. The three-part series is part of the campaign and will bring 12 stories as representative of the spirit of solidarity in the country.

Aamir Khan on Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb: Wish it was releasing in theatres

Mumbai– Aamir Khan is all praise for the trailer of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb, and says that he wishes the film had a theatrical release.

“Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone,” Aamir tweeted on Thursday.

Replying to his tweet, Akshay Kumar expressed that Aamir’s encouragement means a lot in these “heavy times”.

“Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend,” tweeted Akshay.

The superstar used the hashtag #MenSupportingMen in his tweet while replying to Aamir.

Aamir Khan is the latest Bollywood star to demand a theatrical release for “Laxmmi Bomb”, which is all set to release on an OTT platform. Earlier, actresses Taapsee Pannu and Meera Chopra had tweeted to Akshay Kumar expressing their desire to watch the horror comedy in theatres.

Ranveer Singh’s car hit by bike, actor unhurt

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had a minor road accident on Thursday when a motorbike brushed his car from behind in Bandra. The actor is unhurt and safe.

After the incident, the actor stepped out of his car to inspect the damage and drove off after a few minutes.

Sharing a video of the incident on his verified Instagram account, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote: “A minor incident occured when a bike brushed #RanveerSingh car in Bandra, we later snapped him entering another building.”

In the video shared by Bhayani, Ranveer can be seen waving at the paparazzi.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic “83”, where he essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer’s wife, actress Deepika Padukone, plays Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi.

Sonam Kapoor is ‘intrigued’ when history and horror come together

Mumbai– Actress Sonam K. Ahuja is intrigued by the idea of history and horror coming together on screen.

Sonam took to Instagram and posted a string of videos where she shared details about horror flicks made in Indian cinema.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Lights. Camera. Boo. When history and horror come together with a Bollywood twist, I’m always intrigued. Today, I want to let you in on our industry’s love affair with all things spooky.”

She added: “It’s always interesting to see how supernatural thrillers have evolved over time — constantly changing with the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment. Whether that comes in cheesy, corny horror films of the 1970’s or the really path-breaking movies of the 2010’s; one thing is for sure – 100 per cent entertainment is always guaranteed.”

The actress shared that this Halloween season, she is “making it a point to revisit some of these age-old classics”.

Sonam was last seen in “The Zoya Factor”, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

Shilpa Shetty on a perennial fruit tour while shooting in Manali

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty claims to be on a perennial fruit tour as she shoots for her forthcoming film in picturesque Manali.

Shilpa is currently shooting for “Hungama 2” in the hill town. She took to her verified Instagram account on Thursday to share a video where she can be seen enjoying freshly plucked date plums in between shots.

“Being in Manali felt like being on a perennial fruit tour and enjoying a constant #FruitBinge Tried these Persimmons, or Date-plums, on one such tour and couldn’t believe how sweet even the semi-ripe ones were. These are called ‘Khurma’ in Hindi, and are also known as Amlok. The best part was that these were organic and so delicious. Nature truly is amazing! Have you tried these before? What are they called in your native languages, let me know in the comments below,” wrote the actress along with her video.

Recently, Shilpa had shared a video on social media where she can be seen plucking apples from an orchard. The actress shared that she felt as excited as a child in a candy shop while roaming in the orchard. Shilpa informed that apples are being sold as cheap as potatoes in Manali and also claimed that such quality of apples are rarely found in Mumbai. (IANS)