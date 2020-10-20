Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, John Abraham, Roaleey Ryan, and more…

Preity Zinta: I have become a Covid-19 test queen

Dubai– Actress Preity Zinta jokes she has become an expert at taking Covid-19 tests.

On Tuesday, Preity, who is currently in the UAE to support her cricket team Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, posted an Instagram video of her getting tested for coronavirus.

“I have become a Covid test queen. This is like my 20th Covid test,” she wrote.

Along with the video, Preity shared her experience of living in a bio bubble.

“Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well! It’s starts with a 6 day quarantine, Covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out — only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant and gym and of course the stadium in your car,” she wrote.

The actress also shared that no one is allowed to order food from outside.

“The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble and quarantined… so no food from outside and no people interaction. It’s tough if you are a free bird like me but then it’s 2020 and one must appreciate that #IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic,” she added.

John Abraham starts Satyameva Jayate 2 shoot on Wednesday in Lucknow

Mumbai– Bollywood actor John Abraham will start shooting for his upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2, in Lucknow from Wednesday, along with cast and crew.

The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, “Satyameva Jayate”.

“On the first day, we will shoot only with the lead pair, but subsequently other actors like Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Anup Soni, and Sahil Vaid will join in. We will be shooting across Lucknow, including heritage structures like palaces and colleges. Some of the live locations will be completely sealed off, so crowd gazers cannot sneak in. Only our cast and crew will be present on the spot,” Zaveri said.

Producer Bhushan Kumar acknowledges the challenge but is confident stringent SoPs will create a safe shooting environment. “It will be scary for the crew at live locations, but it is important to give our audience some entertainment during this pandemic,” he said.

“When we decide to take a franchise forward, we have to be ready with larger-than-life stories and characters. This script is a notch higher and Milap has worked rigorously on the action scenes with John during lockdown,” said the producer.

Model Roaleey Ryan to debut in film directed by Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal

Mumbai– Model Roaleey Ryan is excited to make her acting debut with Faactory. The film is directed by Faissal Khan, brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Faissal also toplines the cast.

“When Faissal is acting that’s the cap that he adorns. He is very focused and he looks out for his co-actors, which improvises and makes the scenes better. He believes for a scene to look excellent everybody needs to shine in the scene,” Roaleey said.

Faissal notably acted in the 2000 film “Mela”, and his upcoming directorial is a romantic thriller.

Roaleey elaborated on her role: “I’m playing a confident, courageous and independent girl. She can handle any situation and she just wants to live a good life. I have been excited about the film since the day I gave audition.”

Abhishek Bachchan: Being a part of the Anurag Basu film Ludo was no-brainer

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Bachchan says the decision to work in the Anurag Basu-directed film, Ludo, was a no-brainer for him, because he has always admired the works of filmmaker Basu.

“Dada is somebody whose work I have admired for many years and we have been trying to work together. So, it was a no-brainer for me to do this film. I think in life, it’s also very nice sometimes just to take a leap of faith and it’s nice to just do the work that takes you back to your training,” Abhishek said, during a virtual interaction with the media to promote the film.

Addressing Basu during the event, Abhishek said: “You don’t brief your actors and you want them to be very instinctive and you want them to react as naturally as possible. That’s your process. I really liked the way you have made the film. I think it’s such a pure and clean film. I feel the heart of the film is in its right place and I think that’s because you have managed to put a wonderful team together of great actors. I am fortunate to share screen time with these actors and this film has happened because all of us have blind faith in you.”

The anthology film has four stories about protagonists tied together by unavoidable circumstances and coincidences. The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi.

Urvashi Rautela to be showstopper at Arab Fashion Week

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela will be showstopper for Filipino designer Furne One at the upcoming Arab Fashion Week.

“It’s an honour to be the first Indian Bollywood actor to be a showstopper at Arab Fashion Week, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion weeks. It is for one of the biggest designers — Furne One of AMATO Couture. The fact that he chose me is really a huge deal for me. He has worked with pop icons like Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Mariah Carey,” said Urvashi.

“He showcases me as an ‘Arabic warrior princess’ for his collection,” she added about her look on the ramp.

The upcoming 12th edition of the Arab Fashion Week will be hosted virtually in Dubai from October 21 to 24.

“I have also shot for a short fashion film that showcases the message of equality, and tackles racism and inequality. I feel there are no boundaries and everyone is created equally,” Urvashi further said.(IANS)