Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Yami Gautam, Janhvi Kapoor, and more…

Payal Ghosh: Have isolated myself till I get my COVID tests done

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh on Tuesday declared that she was isolating till she gets her Covid test done.

Payal had attended a political event with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday, where she joined his political outfit, Republican Party of India – A. On Tuesday, Athawale announced that he has tested Covid positive.

“I have tested #COVID19 positive and as per advise of Doctors I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take Care & Stay Safe,” tweeted Athawale.

Reacting to his tweet, Payal Ghosh wrote: “Get well soon sir! Wishing you quick & successful recovery!”

In a separate tweet the actress announced that she has isolated herself.

“Thank you everyone for your messages! Yes I would like to tell this that I have too isolated myself, till I get my Covid tests done,” she wrote.

Payal made headlines in September when she levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She had also met Athawale at that time seeking his support in the case.

Yami Gautam reminisces about teen days in Chandigarh

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Yami Gautam went down memory lane and recalled her days as a teenager in Chandigarh.

Yami posted a picture on Instagram from her younger days. In the image, she is seen in a burnt red dress with her hair pulled back.

“Teen days in Chandigarh. Circa 2005,” she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, Yami chose to go all natural for her latest post on social media, and treated fans with an early morning shot. She posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen posing against a wall flaunting oiled hair.

Yami is currently busy preparing for her upcoming spooky adventure comedy, “Bhoot Police”, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The horror comedy will be directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past.

The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released romantic comedy “Ginny Weds Sunny”, also featuring Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna.

Janhvi Kapoor decodes her mood

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has decoded her mood on social media, quite literally in a colourful post.

Janhvi posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a bright yellow and white sweatshirt. She plays with her hair and flaunts blue liner.

“A migraine and some blue eyeliner is a mood,” she captioned the image, which has 120k likes on the photo sharing website.

Janhvi has joined Bollywood personalities like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Alaya F, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Kakkar and Shaan, for an online fundraiser campaign aimed at aiding the Covid affected.

The fundraiser campaign is aimed at donating one million masks to underprivileged sections of society and Covid-19 frontline workers across India. It is titled “Mission: 1 Million Masks”.

The actress will soon be seen in “RoohiAfza”, a horror comedy along with Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta.

Sumeet Vyas sports new bearded look, impresses colleagues and fans

Mumbai– Actor Sumeet Vyas is currently growing his beard and hair for the web series, Dark 7 White.

Taking to Instagram, Sumeet posted a few pictures flaunting his new look. “#beardo #blackswan #dark7white …Coming soon…,” he captioned one of the images.

Fans seem impressed with his makeover.

“Beard suits you… can’t wait to see you in ‘Dark 7 White’,” a user commented.

Sumeet’s “Tripling” co-stars Amol Parashar and Maanvi Gagroo, too, reacted.

“Baba, even as baba you are beautiful,” Maanvi wrote.

“When she hasn’t replied in 2 hours,” Amol quipped.

The series follows the story of a chief minister who dies in an accident, and the dark secrets that emerge during the investigation into the death.

Nidhi Singh, Jatin Sarna and Monica Chaudhary also feature in the upcoming thriller.

Manoj Bajpayee: I would have liked to explore dance more in the movies

Mumbai– Actor Manoj Bajpayee has impressed many with his acting skills, but dancing in the movies is something he would have liked to explore more.

Bajpayee shakes a leg after a long time before the camera, for the song “Basanti” in his upcoming film, “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”.

“I would have liked to explore dance in movies more, but there was little scope for it in my choice of movies. I did enjoy dancing to the catchy beats of ‘Basanti’. It reminded me of ‘Satya’,” Manoj said referring to his 1998 film that saw him groove to the song “Sapne mein milti hai”.

“I am not a big fan of dancing, but I surely don’t mind when it facilitates the storytelling like in this track. I did have a good time after all and I hope people enjoy this little surprise from me,” added the National Award winner, who is known for his acclaimed roles in films as “Satya”, “Pinjar”, “Raajneeti”, “Gangs Of Wasseypur” and “Aligarh”.

“Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” is a comedy set in Mumbai of the nineties. Also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh, the film will release on November 13.

Rasika Dugal: Reusing clothes is part of my personality

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal is a rare celebrity who does not shy away from admitting that she reuses clothes.

“I don’t buy things that I can’t reuse often enough. I get attached to the comfort of the few things I have. So, reusing clothes is a part of my personality. That’s one side of sustainability that comes easily to me,” the actress said.

She thinks that it’s a great idea to wear the same thing in a different way.

“I encourage people to do that and be conscious of the products that they are buying,” said Rasika.

She recently graced the virtual Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020. The interesting dress code was a piece from the attendees’ wardrobe that is special to them.

As sustainability was the message of the event, Rasika wore an organza silk saree that has been in her family for 45 years.

Vaani Kapoor has a great year with 3 big films lined up

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor has three big films coming up and says she cannot deny that 2020 has been great for her, work-wise.

The success of “War” last year has clearly triggered a flow of big offers coming her way. She has “Bell Bottom” co-starring Akshay Kumar, “Shamshera” with Ranbir Kapoor, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” coming up.

“I can’t deny that this year has been great for me. Work-wise it has worked for me. I’m happy to be getting opportunities like these. I guess life and God work in mysterious ways and I have been the busiest that I have ever been now,” Vaani said.

She says she is not thinking too much and not putting in too much thought into it.

“I’m just taking everything good in my stride. I’m just focussing on that and trying to give my best.”

She claims even when she was doing less films, it wasn’t like she was wallowing.

“It was a conscious choice to be a part of few projects in the last six years because I wasn’t getting the kind of films I wanted to be a part of. Now luckily, the doors are slowly opening. Abhishek Kapoor’s film (‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’) is a huge opportunity. I just want to do honest work and do it for the pure joy that I’m getting to do what I want to,” she said.

Vaani’s last film, “War” paired her opposite Hrithik Roshan and also starred Tiger Shroff. The film emerged a blockbuster last year. The actress says her life did change after being part of the action entertainer, even though she had a small role in the film. (IANS)