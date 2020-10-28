Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shweta Tripathi, and more…

Payal Ghosh claims she is related to freedom fighters Binoy Bose and Badal Gupta

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh took to her verified Twitter account on Wednesday to claim that she has the blood of freedom fighters running in her veins.

The actress, who recently levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, claimed she is related to freedom fighters from Bengal, Binoy Bose and Badal Gupta.

“I come from a family where my dad’s great grandfather was a revolution journalist & have a statue In central Kolkata. 1 of my uncle remain the mayor of Kolkata, big business houses like peerless, kc Pal etc R our close relatives. Have blue blood running in my vein,” Payal tweeted.

“& I too love to serve the society! Binoy Badal of Binoy Badal Dinesh are again our relatives who fought for the country till their last breath. So excuse me, I will be last person to play with anyone’s reputation but I won’t leave any1 if any1 does anything wrong to me,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

Earlier this week, Payal joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s political outfit, Republican Party of India – A.

Jacqueline Fernandez decodes her life mantra

Mumbai– Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez has shared her life mantra with fans on social media.

Jacqueline posted a string of stunning pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting a white tie-up crop top paired with burnt orange shorts as she strikes various poses on her bed.

“Follow your bliss! Even when the world says no!,” she wrote on the image.

In one image she is seen sitting on the bed and has a magazine in her hand.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Change your thoughts, change your life.”

On Sunday night, Jacqueline posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in a police attire. In the image, the actress holds a coffee mug and flashes a grin.

Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in “Kick 2”. She also has “Bhoot Police”, which features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, followed by “Cirkus” alongside Ranveer Singh.

Shweta Tripathi: Mirzapur 2 closer to my heart

Mumbai– Actress Shweta Tripathi says she was excited working in the first season of the web series Mirzapur, but it is the second season that is closer to her heart.

Season one dropped in 2018, and had Shweta’s character Golu Gupta in a far more demure avatar than the gun-totting mode she hits in the second season of the show.

“When I read the first episode of ‘Mirzapur’ season one, I was intrigued by the characters. I wanted to know what’s happening in their world, why they are doing and how they are doing and I just knew after reading that first episode that I wanted to be a part of this world,” Shweta recalled.

“I knew the potential of Golu’s character. What was very exciting was that in Season 1, you’re seeing one side of the character and in season two there’s this girl, very headstrong and made to challenge her own beliefs because the two people she loved the most, have been brutally killed right in front of her eyes,” she added.

Speaking about the character arc of Golu from season one to two, she shared: “I was excited for season one, but what is closer to my heart is season two because of the emotional journey that Golu goes through. What I love is there is so much confusion in her head. She doesn’t know what has to be done, this is not her world. She has zero experience and she is sitting with the ‘Baahubalis’!”

Tanvi Thakkar, Mohit Abrol in Aniruddh Dave’s debut production

Mumbai– Actors Tanvi Thakkar and Mohit Abrol have teamed up for an episode of the TV show produced by actor Aniruddh Dave.

The show “Manohar Kahaniyan” brings a new episode titled “Graah Pravesh”, which is the story of conning and crime committed in the name of love. Tanvi and Mohit have been roped in as lead actors of the episode.

“I was a little sceptical about working again after Covid, but it was exhilarating to be shooting once again after so many months. It was great shooting for ‘Manohar Kahaniyan’ since it is a crime-based show, something I haven’t done for the past three or four years,” Tanvi said.

Aniruddh has produced the episode. He said: “Being an actor sometimes I feel that you need to be engrossed in the complete creative process and considering that ‘Manohar Kahaniyan’ has a unique concept with very different stories and tone to it, I decided to make my debut as a producer with it.”

It will be available on Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan.

Aahana Kumra: A sprawling gangster saga seems like an exciting prospect

Mumbai– Actress Aahana Kumra likes stories that take viewers into unexplored areas of their minds, and says a sports project and a gangster saga are on the top of her wishlist.

“I like stories that take people into unexplored areas of their minds and hearts. ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ was one such story as is ‘Sir Sir Sarla’. Both characters gave me a lot to think about and challenged me creatively and personally to go beyond my comfort zone. That is the kind of work I am looking forward to,” Aahana told IANS.

Aahana looks for “work that gives me an opportunity unlike any I have had before to grow as a person and an artiste”, and adds: “But if I were to state specific examples, I would say, a series or film with sports at its heart or even a sprawling gangster saga seems like an exciting prospect”.

She will next be seen in Makarand Deshpande’s “Sir Sir Sarla”, the story of Professor Palekar and his student Sarla, who seems to be enamoured by her mentor. The Zee Theatre play is all set for a television premiere.

Talking about the evolution of the small screen, Aahana said: “Change is an inevitable constant and stories being told on the small screen have undergone a transformation, too. This shift in narratives because of the digital revolution has opened many doors for writers, actors, directors who have something new to offer. The stories being written, performed and filmed are brave, fresh and this is not just an evolution but a revolution whose time has come.

“The fact that ‘Sir Sir Sarla’ will now be seen on the small screen shows how far we have come from the days of predictable, formulaic storytelling,” she added.

Abhishek Bachchan on ‘Ludo’ role: A challenge but equally satisfying

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Bachchan has opened up on his role in the upcoming Anurag Basu directorial Ludo, saying that it was a challenge to portray his character but was equally satisfying.

Abhishek posted a still from the upcoming film on Instagram, and revealed his character is called Bittu.

“Bittu, the character I play in #Ludo is your classic “hard exterior with a soft heart” kind of character. A challenge to portray but equally satisfying. I can’t wait till you all meet him. #LudoTheFilm drops on @netflix_in on the 12th of November,” Abhishek wrote alongside the image.

Directed by Anurag Basu, “Ludo”, is an anthology dark comedy which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma.

Is Mouni Roy engaged? Actress’ Insta post fuels speculation

Mumbai– An Instagram post by Mouni Roy on Tuesday has sparked off speculation among fans if the actress is announcing her engagement.

Mouni shared a photo on her verified Instagram account where she is seen flaunting a big diamond studded ring.

Although the post is an advertisement of a brand selling engagement rings, the picture left celebrities and netizens wondering if the actress intended to announce her engagement.

Commenting on Mouni’s post, film producer Pragya Kapoor wrote: “OMG! You got me for a second.”

Producer Warda Khan S Nadiadwala commented: “Whatttttt? Are you indirectly announcing engagement?”

Actress Simmran Kaur Mundi wrote: “Ha ha ha! You had me until I read the caption.” In the caption, Mouni talks of a brand that specialises in engagement rings.

Actress Smriti Khanna commented: “Thought it was an engagement announcement post.”

Similar comments flooded the post, with fans guessing if this was an indirect way for Mouni to announce getting engaged. (IANS)