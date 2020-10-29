Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Rakul Preet, and more…

Kriti Sanon writes a new poem

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon shared some fresh poetry she has composed, on her Instagram account on Thursday. In the poem, Kriti questions how much we know ourselves or whether we know ourselves at all.

The poem reads: “Do you know her for REAL?

Or just the bits She wants you to see

And the ones You want her to be?”

Sharing the poem on Instagram, the actress further wrote: “Sometimes I wonder.. Do we know anyone truly? Like for REAL? Not sure if we know ourselves fully too.. we know just parts of who we ‘think’ we are and who we wanna be. #PoetryWithKriti.”

Commenting on her Instagram post, producer Ekta Kapoor wrote: “Answer is NO”.

To this Kriti replied: “Ha ha ha… only you and I understood your reply.”

Kriti often posts poetry that she has written for fans on social media. Earlier this month, she wrote a poem that defines a resilient streak about her.

“Every time she’s fallen down, she’s gotten up stronger! That’s me. If you resonate with this too, swipe left,” Kriti had written on Instagram, with a monochrome mid-shot. She tagged the post with #BeMyPoetry and #JustScribbling.

Kriti Kharbanda celebrated b’day by sponsoring education of 30 girls

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who turned a year older on Wednesday, has decided to gift education of 30 girls on her special day.

Kriti will sponsor the education for these girls through her association with an NGO that works at educating the girl child.

“Our world is facing a major health crisis and the last couple months has been a testing time for all of us. I feel this is just my way of spreading a little bit of happiness to those who really are in need. Unfortunately due to current pandemic, I will not able to meet those kids personally but hoping soon to have a virtual connect with them and have a good time,” the actress said.

Kriti will be seen in the Bejoy Nambiar directorial “Taish”, which is set for an OTT release in web series as well as film formats, and co-stars Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Rakul Preet reveals what she did while waiting for a shot

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh has given a glimpse to fans of what she is prone to do while waiting for a shot.

Rakul posted a picture on Instagram, where she is poses in a bright yellow off-shoulder sweater paired with striped blue and white cotton shorts.

“While waiting for shot, Pout kiya, candid type pose kiya aur post kiya,” she captioned the image.

In the comment section, actress Lakshmi Manchu wrote: “Cutie.”

Rakul will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Arjun Kapoor in a rom-com.

She was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in a drug-related case along with actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, as part of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Shilpa Shetty replaces eggs with flaxseed powder while baking banana bread

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty on Thursday shared the recipe of her son Viaan’s favourite banana bread with walnuts. The actress, who turned vegetarian a few months ago, used flaxseed powder mixed with water as a replacement for eggs while baking the bread.

Shilpa took to her verified Instagram account on Thursday to share a video where she can be seen baking banana bread.

“Mom, can I have the yummy Banana Bread today? Requests like these are hard to refuse, especially when your kids love & relish the healthier options. Viaan’s favourite Banana Bread with walnuts is an amazingly healthy cake, which is free from any kind of refined sugar or flour,” Shilpa wrote in her Instagram post.

“If you’re a complete vegetarian like me, you can even replace the eggs with 1 tbs of flaxseed powder mixed with 3 tbs of water acting as one egg replacement. This cake is high in fibre, keeps the kids full, and keeps processed foods at bay. The best part? It’s a super quick & easy recipe. Do try this one out for your kids. They’ll love it!” she added.

Health-conscious Shilpa always prefers adding a healthier twist to her regular food items. The actress recently shared a recipe of Ragi dosa.

Sanjay Dutt flaunts platinum blonde hairdo

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has beaten cancer, and how! The 61-year-old star, who is currently spending time with his family, has opted for a new look to celebrate his recovery.

Snapshots posted by the actor’s close friend, hairstylist Hakim Alim, on social media show that Dutt is looking fit as a fiddle. The highlight of his new look being a short-cropped platinum blonde hairdo he has opted for. The look is completed with a stylishly maintained beard.

In the frame, Dutt wears designer shades, ear stud and a blue T-shirt. He flashes a tattoo on his right bicep.

“Dutt’s The Way … AHAA-AHAA The Rockstar @duttsanjay With His New Platinum Blonde Hair Done By Shariq & Rhea : Hair Artists @Salon Hakim’s Aalim,” wrote Alim, as caption to the pictures that he posted on his verified Instagram account.

Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer but he announced on the birthday of his twins, Shahraan and Iqra, that he had been cured. “I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can — the health and well being of our family,” he had written.

Sidharth Malhotra reveals ‘relation-chip goals’

Mumbai– Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared his relationship goals, and it is all about chips.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him licking his finger with a bowl of chips in his hands. He is dressed in an elegant black suit as he munches away.

“This is my Relation-Chip goals. What are yours? #chipsforlife #foodlove #movienight,” he wrote with the image.

On the work front, Sidharth has started shooting for film, “Shershaah”, which chronicles the story of Kargil war hero Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life for the nation in 1999.

“Soldier back at work! #OnTheSets #Shershaah,” Sidharth posted on Instagram sometime back.

In the film, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Sidharth plays Captain Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.

“Shershaah” marks Tamil filmmaker Vishu Varadhan’s directorial debut in Bollywood. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

Dia Mirza gives message to her ‘younger self’

Mumbai– Actress Dia Mirza on Thursday walked down memory lane and shared a picture from her childhood days.

In the image, she is seen wearing salwar kameez. Along with the snapshot, she shared an important lesson she would like to give to her “younger self”.

“What would I say to my younger self? The Universe’s timing is always perfect, even if we don’t know it at the time,” she captioned the post, which she tagged as #ThrowbackThursday.

Netizens, including several Bollywood colleagues, loved Dia’s throwback picture.

“Adorable Dee,” Malaika Arora commented.

“So cute,” Neelam Kothari Soni wrote.

Dia along with Sonu Sood will be seen co-hosting a three-part documentary, “Bharat Ke Mahaveer”, which will showcase people who exhibited remarkable kindness during the Covid crisis.

Manushi Chhillar wants to take her Project Shakti to newer cities

Mumbai– Former beauty queen and Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar, who spearheads a non-profit initiative Project Shakti, aimed at raising awareness on menstruation, dreams of reaching out to as many women as she can through the initiative.

“I’m already actively working on Project Shakti, which I’m keen to expand and reach out to more women in newer cities of India. We had elaborate plans for 2020 but we had to wait on these discussions because of the coronavirus pandemic. I’m eager to roll out these plans and bring as much awareness across India about menstrual hygiene. It’s a cause that I feel deeply connected to,” said Manushi.

She wants to use her equity as an actor to take up more causes, and dedicate her life towards bringing attention to initiatives on children and education.

“My journey with Miss World opened my eyes to life, society and most importantly, humanity. I cherish every moment because I got to meet the most incredible people across the world and came across fascinating stories of self-belief, self-reliance and survival,” Manushi said.

She added: “The lessons I learnt has shaped me as a human being and I want to do my bit constantly for social good.”

Manushi, who will make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in “Prithviraj”, said: “I want to use my equity as an actor to take up more and more causes and dedicate my life towards bringing attention to initiatives on children and education. How we protect our future generation will lay the foundation stone on how this world will shape up.” (IANS)