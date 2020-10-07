Bollywood Roundup: Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, and more…

Kartik Aaryan loses Table Tennis match to his sister

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared a video in which he can be seen playing Table Tennis at his home. And guess what? He faced defeat at the hands of his sister, Kritika Tiwari.

“Kittu ki khushi mere liye anmol hai… Isliye maine usse ‘Jeetne Diya’ #Sacrifice,” Kartik captioned the video, which he posted on his Instagram account.

Kartik and his sister are imparting sibling goals with their recent video.

Reacting to the clip, actor Tiger Shroff commented: “Insane.”

“Brother-sister goals,” a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kartik will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

During the lockdown, he entertained his fans and followers through his social media posts and his chat show “Koki Poochega”, wherein he interacted with Covid-19 warriors.

Shilpa Shetty’s son pays animated tribute to Sonu Sood

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is proud of her eight-year-old son Viaan, who paid tribute to actor Sonu Sood with his school project.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared how Viaan created an animated video for Sonu after seeing him helping thousands of migrant workers during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“Kids are keen observers of all that happens around them. Watching Viaan work on his recent school project reiterated this… The topic for his project was to talk about ‘people who made a difference’. With all that has happened in these past few months, he’s been observing and admiring all the work that my dear friend @sonu_sood has put in selflessly for the people in need. In times when everyone stayed at home with fear, he decided to be brave and put others’ pain before his feelings,” Shilpa wrote.

Viaan’s project shows the animated version of Sonu making arrangements for two migrant workers to help them reach home.

“His brave and relentless service towards migrants who reached out to him really struck a chord with Viaan. So, he worked on this lovely animated video that he conceptualised, wrote, dubbed for, and edited as an ode to this hero (Viaan’s choice completely). I take immense pride in sharing this one with you all – a ‘proud mommy’ moment (Remember he’s only 8),” she added.

Ananya Panday believes in ‘less attitude, more gratitude’

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday has shared a mantra she believes in on social media.

Ananya took to Instagram, where she is seen posing on a beach with the sea in the backdrop.

In the picture, she looks stunning in a casual white and navy blue sweatshirt.

“Less attitude, more gratitude,” wrote the actress alongside the image, who is currently in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra’s untitled film.

Ananya’s latest release is “Khaali Peeli”. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter.

She will also be seen in a pan-Indian film opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Salman remembers Wajid Khan on his birth anniversary

Mumbai– Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday celebrated Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary — the first since the late composer passed away after battling Covid.

Sohail Khan and Wajid’s brother Sajid Khan were also present on the occasion.

Sajid shared a video on the Instagram account and wrote: “Happy birthday Wajid…great musician, great soul, mind-blowing person and dearest brother…miss you yaar.”

In the clip, we can see Salman cutting the cake and feeding Sajid and Sohail.

Wajid breathed his last on July 1. He had recorded many hit songs in Salman’s films, including “Do you wanna partner” and “Soni de nakhre” (“Partner”), “Hud hud Dabangg” (“Dabangg”), “Tujhe Aksa Beach” (“God Tussi Great Ho”), “Jalwa” (“Wanted”), and “Pandeyji seeti” and “Fevicol se” (“Dabangg 2”).

Bhumi Pednekar: I will constantly pick projects that hit home for me

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar is proud of her work. She says she searches for extraordinary stories, and will constantly pick projects that hit home for her.

“I search for extraordinary stories of extraordinary women! I think that really guides my film choices. Right from my debut, I have tried to bring to life stories of powerful, strong, independent women who have a voice and they want to be heard by society,” Bhumi said.

She added: “Cinema can spark conversations and all my films, in their own, unique way, have been about achieving parity.”

Bhumi has shown that she is not afraid to explore roles and diverse genres because she wants to start a positive conversation about being a woman in India.

She said: “I’m proud of my body of work and I know I will constantly pick projects that hit home for me. Such subjects are extremely close to my heart because I do feel I have a responsibility to portray women differently on screen.

“Thankfully, I have been lucky enough to find these projects and fortunate that the filmmakers have decided that they could channelise these really special on-screen women characters through me.” (IANS)