Bollywood Roundup: Jacqueline Fernandez, Ileana D’Cruz, Payal Ghosh, and more…

Jacqueline Fernandez: Strong is the new pretty

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is out redefining the idea of being pretty in her new post on social media.

Jacqueline took to Instagram and posted a picture sitting on the backseat of a car. In the image, she is dressed in a beige dress and is pouting at the camera.

“Strong is the new pretty,” she wrote alongside the image.

The actress recently posted about meeting her mother after 10 months.

Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror-comedy “Bhoot Police”, directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

Ileana D’Cruz: I’ve stopped trying hard to fit in

Mumbai– Actress Ileana DCruz has made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose in bikini.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough… I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough.”

She tagged herself as “beautifully flawed”.

“Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every ‘flaw’ just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful,” she said.

Ileana said that she has stopped trying to fit in.

“That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out,” she said.

This is not the first time Ileana has spoken about self love. Recently, she urged everyone to make themselves their priority number one.

Payal Ghosh: Mr Kashyap has lied before the police

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh claimed on Friday that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lied before the police while giving his statement, in response to the sexual harassment charges she has levelled against him.

Payal wants lie detector, polygraph test and narco analysis to be performed on the filmmaker against whom she has levelled #metoo charges.

“Mr Kashyap has lied before police in his statement… my Lawyer is moving an application to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector and Polygraph Test of Mr Kashyap to find out the truth. Today application will be filed to the police station, for the interest of Justice,” Payal tweeted from her verified account on Friday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and using the hashtag #BetiBachao with her post.

Kashyap appeared before Versova Police on Thursday where he has denied all allegations.

The filmmaker’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani said in a statement: “Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him.”

Akshay Oberoi on playing drug addict in new web series

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Oberoi will be seen playing a drug addict in the upcoming web series, titled High.

“This subject matter isn’t easy to translate to the screen. Addiction takes over and restructures the brain, making good people behave in a way unlike themselves. It’s not easy for audiences to connect and empathise with something like this. I extensively researched what my character would feel and go through. I read up on articles that speak about the subject, and watched films across decades just to follow the evolution of the matter in cinema. That really helped me put things into perspective, in order to use my imagination to play the part as authentically as possible.”

Directed by Nikhil Rao, “High” traces the life of Shiv Mathur who is an addict struggling to get a grip on life and eventually finds himself in a rehab facility that is being run in a mysterious compound.

Ranvir Shorey, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nakul Bhalla, Prakash Belawadi and Mantra are also a part of the project, which will stream on MX Player.

Kriti Sanon pens poem defining her resilient streak

Mumbai– Kriti Sanon has defined a resilient streak about her on social media with a touch of poetry.

“Every time she’s fallen down, she’s gotten up stronger! That’s me. If you resonate with this too, swipe left,” Kriti wrore on Instagram, with a monochrome mid-shot. She tagged the post with #BeMyPoetry and #JustScribbling.

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon commented: “Krits proud of the person you are.”

This is not the first time Kriti has shared self-composed poetry on social media.

She tried creating awareness on social media by reciting a poem based on domestic violence, and had also urged producers to clear the dues of daily wage earners using her poetic streak.

The actress, who last appeared in the historical drama “Panipat”, will next be seen in a film about the concept of surrogacy titled “Mimi”.

The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who ends up being a surrogate for a couple, and is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Anil Kapoor’s rummy confession: Don’t know how to hold the cards right

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently had a session of rummy with his family, and later had a confession to make.

In recent Instagram photos he has posted, Kapoor plays cards with his mother, wife and sister. In the caption, he reveals he does not know how to hold cards after all these years!

“Playing mum’s favourite card game… it’s rummy time! It’s been so many years and I still don’t know how to hold the cards right,” he admitted in the caption.

The actor’s wife Sunita Kapoor, too, shared the pictures from their game.

“Family that plays rummy together stays together,” she wrote.

A few days ago, Kapoor penned an emotional post on his mother’s birthday, sharing how his mother still takes care of everyone in the family.

“Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself, you realise so much more…. in this lockdown, my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us… love you mum you are the best mummy in the world… Happy birthday,” he had posted.

Bhumi Pednekar: I have to use my voice to educate people about climate change

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has taken up the cause of climate conservation to raise awareness among fellow Indians, says she wants to use her voice to bring about positive change.

“I always had this fear,” she claimed, recalling how concerned she always was about the environment, even as a child. “It started from my childhood. ‘What would happen to this world when the water dries up?’ That was the first question in my head. So, I started reading up on climate change,” she recalled.

“I have always been conscious, and I tried to have a sustainable style of living, especially since I became an adult. But then I realised I wasn’t really doing enough and that’s when I started Climate Warrior,” she declared.

Bhumi’s online and offline initiative Climate Warrior is an initiative to mobilise citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. The initiative has turned a year old.

She wants to use her fame to educate people about climate change.

“I have become an actor. I have the power to reach out to so many people and I have always tried doing that through my cinema. I have to use my voice, my social media platforms to bring about positive change in the world and educate people about climate change,” she said.

Bhumi feels every individual must participate in raising community awareness about environment protection.

“When we speak about love for our family, when we speak about love for our nation, do we actually mean all this because we should be doing more to protect our families and our nation and our future generations. These were all the looming questions in my head and that’s when I realised I should start Climate Warrior,” she said. (IANS)