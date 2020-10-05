Bollywood Roundup: Disha Patani, Kanika Dhillon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

Disha Patani’s new bikini pic is ‘hotness’, say fans

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani on Monday had a sizzling gift for her fans on social media. She posted a new snapshot in yellow bikini, and fans were left asking for more..

Disha posted the image on Instagram, captioning it with a giraffe emoji.

“Hotness,” a fan wrote.

“Yellow suits you so much,” another fan said.

“You are so hot,” a user commented.

Disha is currently busy shooting for her film “Radhe”, which features superstar Salman Khan in the starring olre, along with Randeep Hooda. the film is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman has shared his happiness on resuming shoot for the film after almost seven months.

The actress also has the starring role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

Kanika Dhillon asks how long will Rhea Chakraborty still have to be in jail

Mumbai– Author-screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Monday expressed concern over actress Rhea Chakraborty still being in jail.

“While d conspiracy theories r being mulled over- A young woman is still in Jail #rheachakroborty @Tweet2Rhea CBI has clearly stated no foul play… how long n under what charges can she be kept in jail- And denied bail?? @NCWIndia can anyone give some answers pls?!” tweeted Kanika, tagging the official account of the National Commission for Women.

Kanika’s tweet comes at a time when the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team has stated that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide, ruling out murder.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty are among the 20 persons who have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of the probe surrounding the drugs angle linked with Sushant’s death case. The siblings are currently in judicial custody till October 6.

Ayushmann on National Award-winning role in ‘Andhadhun’ as film turns two

Mumbai– The Sriram Raghavan thriller hit Andhadhun, which won Ayushmann Khurrana the National Award as Best Actor, released two years ago on this day. The actor says the film will always be special for him because it gave him the opportunity to do something he had never done before.

The black comedy thriller cast Ayushmann as a pianist who pretends to be blind for musical inspiration, and accidentally becomes witness to a murder. The film directed by Sriram Raghavan also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte.

“Sriram Raghavan is one of the finest minds of our generation and when it comes to clever, psychological thrillers, he is simply a master of the genre. It has been a huge privilege for me to creatively collaborate with Sriram sir and learn from him,” said Ayushmann.

The actor says he has been lucky enough to collaborate with the best directors in Bollywood.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best visionary filmmakers of our time and I’m honoured that I got the opportunity to work in a Sriram Raghavan film. Yes, I’m known for my progressive social entertainers that leave a message, but what matters most to me is being part of the best cinema that is produced by our industry,” he added.

Aparshakti opens up on songs he wrote and composed during lockdown

Mumbai– Actor Aparshakti Khurana says he utilised the lockdown days to write and compose songs.

“We had so much time during lockdown. I can only write and compose when I have my guitar around me, and luckily I hadn’t left my guitar in the studio. It was with me. I managed to pen some songs. A few compositions were also done by me. A couple of them were collaborations. Let’s see which single gets shortlisted by the music label and we will cut a video soon, ” he said.

Aparshakti wants one of his songs to be used in a film.

“All the songs are mostly singles, except one song I’m planning to give for film. That’s the song closest to my heart. I would love to do a music single on that song, but I think it fits the situation of the film very well,” he added.

Aparshakti, who has been enthralling fans with his performances — particularly comedy roles — in Bollywood films, is all set for his first release as a solo hero. The film titled “Helmet” is a romantic comedy co-starring Nutan’s grand-daughter, Pranutan.

Tamannaah discharged from Hyderabad hospital, to live in isolation

Hyderabad– Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently tested Covd positive, has been discharged from the local hospital she was admitted to. The actress will live in isolation as advised by doctors.

Tamannaah issued a statement with the health update on her verified Twitter account on Monday evening.

The statement reads: “Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID- 19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well.”

In August, Tamannaah’s parents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actress had informed fans of the development with a tweet posted on August 26. “My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent test immediately. The results have come in, unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery,” she had written.

Abhishek Banerjee’s mom not a fan of his on-screen looks

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Banerjee may be impressing new-age Bollywood viewers with his intense and often dark roles, but he has a few hysterical facts to share about how his mother reacts to his on-screen looks.

“I have grown up in a middle-class family, but my mother has always been extremely particular of how she dresses and has instilled that trait in me. That is probably the reason I dress the exact opposite way!” he quipped.

“She is always bothered about the way my hair looks or the kind of clothes I wear. If I ask her, ‘did you watch me on that show, how was it?’ All she will have to say is ‘yes, but who did your hair?’,” added the “Stree” actor, who also made a mark as a casting director before getting his break in front of the camera.

In his latest web project “PariWar”, Abhishek plays Munna, a male nurse and a romantic at heart who writes poetry.

“Munna is quite different from the ones I’ve played in the past. He is shy and often ridiculed in his town as people find his job effeminate. Fortunately, I am decently dressed in this one, so hopefully my mom won’t have a problem (laughs). Having said this, I feel my mother helps me with a perspective so simple and small yet many times overlooked. She helps me stay grounded, and I feel incredibly grateful for that,” he said.(IANS)