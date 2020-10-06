Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Oberoi, Shweta Tripathi, and more…

Ayushmann’s ‘prep going strong’ for role of athlete

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is undergoing drastic physical transformation for his upcoming romantic drama co-starring Vaani Kapoor and directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

The actor on Tuesday posted an Instagram picture, where he is seen lifting weights. His face remains concealed in the snapshot.

“It’s going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong @gattukapoor,” Ayushmann wrote.

The actor will be seen playing an athlete in the upcoming film, which is pitched as a progressive love story. The yet-untitled film is set in north India and shooting begins in October.

It is slated to release worldwide in theatres next year.

Akshay Oberoi: Always searching for characters to stretch myself as actor

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Oberoi says he is always searching for unique characters that let him stretch himself as an actor.

Ajkshay will soon be seen in the web series “High”, which revolves around a drug addict holed up in a rehab facility run by doctors working on a mysterious compound.

“I am always searching for a unique and different character in order to stretch myself as an actor and High is exactly in line with that thought process. Not only that, it is also one of the projects that is a unique blend of excellent direction, cinematography writing and performances by the starcast,” Akshay said.

The actor essays the role of a drug addict who is trying to get a grip on life. Currently shooting in Dubai, Akshay is thrilled to be seen in a role that touches upon the psyche of self-destructive drug addicts.

“It’s very rare to find things where all the pieces of the puzzle fall into place perfectly. So I just hope people enjoy the series as much as we enjoyed making it,” he said of the series, which drops on MX Player on October 7.

Shweta Tripathi recounts holding a real gun for ‘Mirzapur 2’

Mumbai– Actress Shweta Tripathi held a real gun for a web series shoot recently, and the experience was unprecedented.

Shweta dons a gun-totting avatar in the upcoming second season of “Mirzapur”, an experience for which she had to undergo extensive training.

“I still remember the first time I held a gun. I knew right away that I had to train for this. We used real guns, so I worked with stunt director Manohar Verma for 10 days at his training arcade,” said Shweta, who plays Golu Gupota in the show.

She added that she used to take her husband, rapper SlowCheeta, on training sessions.

“He was supremely excited to see me push the boundaries and prepare for Golu 2.0. I used to put on earplugs and music while training. The confidence came on the set. While emoting with blazing guns, making sure it went off smoothly was a tough challenge — especially for someone like me, because I don’t like violence. This was not Shweta, but Golu’s journey. I was living Golu’s life,” she said.

Shweta prepared herself emotionally on the first day of her shoot in Mumbai.

“This was the first time I was doing action, and I had started much in advance to train physically. The character has an interesting arc and we see her in a very different light this season. She couldn’t have looked like Golu from season one. I would finish shooting and train daily. We don’t see many women holding guns, so if I am doing it I wanted to do it well,” she said.

Urvashi Rautela paints the town sizzling red

Mumbai– Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela poses in a ravishing red number to set the mercury soaring, in a new photo-op.

Urvashi posted the picture on Instagram from the set of her upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual, “Black Rose”. In the image, the actress wears a stunning red embellished blouse, paired with a thigh-high slit glittery red lehenga.

“#BlackRose is first Bilingual film in world to start and finish shooting during pandemic. Immensely grateful & it’s a teamwork,” she wrote alongside the image, where she flaunts toned legs and abs.

“Black Rose” is a heroine-centric thriller directed by Sampath Nandi.

Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Mumbai– Popular actress of southern films, Kajal Aggarwal, is all set to marry entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. The actress took to Instagram to share the news with fans in a long note she posted on Tuesday.

“I said yes”, she headlined her note, which read: “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Congratulations have poured in on social media from friends, colleagues and fans.

“Congratulations Kajal. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness,” Hansika Motwani commented.

“Many many congratulations love,” actress Mehreen commented.

Kajal is best known for her roles in “Magadheera”, “Kavacham”, “Arya 2”, “Thuppaki”, and ” Paris Paris”. In Bollywood, she has been seen in “Singham” and “Special 26”. (IANS)