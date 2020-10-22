Bollywood Roundup: Anshuman Jha, Faraaz Khan, Divya Dutta, and more…

Anshuman Jha-Zareen Khan starrer Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele at Melbourne fest

Mumbai– The Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha-starrer Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele will be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne later this month.

The Harish Vyas directorial has been screened at numerous festivals over the past months, and it casts Anshuman as a gay man named Veer and Zareen as a lesbian woman named Mansi.

The story follows their road trip from Delhi to McLeod Ganj, and how they are forced to become friends.

“This is a special film for me as an actor and after New York, Rajasthan, Kashish LGBTQ+ 2020, I am supremely excited for Australia to see this celebration of the community. Friendship is a universal concept and I look forward to the reactions the film generates at IFFM,” said Anshuman.

“My first film ‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain’ celebrated love through the story of an elderly romance. ‘Hum Bhi Akele…’ celebrates love through friendship. I am happy that IFFM has chosen us in their centrepiece segment,” said director Vyas.

The festival, which is held in Melbourne every year, will be hosted virtually owing to travel restrictions due to the pandemic this year. It will begin on October 23 and conclude on October 30.

Faraaz Khan showing improvement: Pooja Bhatt

Mumbai– Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has shared a health update on Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who is battling for life. She has shared that Faraaz is showing signs of improvement.

“Gratitude to all you truly special, generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan… Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise Rs 14,45,747 of ?25,00,000 as of today. Let’s keep this going,” she tweeted while thanking contributors.

On October 14, it was revealed that Faraaz, who starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release “Mehndi” and also toplined Vikram Bhatt’s 1996 thriller “Fareb”, suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as a consequence of the seizures. He is battling for life in a hospital in Bengaluru.

The family started a fundraiser for the actor.

“Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucus and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia,” the family said in the statement.

Divya Dutta has fun narrating an audiobook

Mumbai– Divya Dutta took a break from acting duties to narrate an audiobook.

Divya and actress Ira Dubey have narrated the audiobook “Lockdown Liaisons” by Shobhaa De. It is a collection of short stories that talk about how fragile human relationships have become during these trying times.

“Very much like acting, narrating an audiobook by just using your voice has been really fun,” said Divya.

“Everyone relates to facing the unknown during this lockdown. Shobhaa has very beautifully penned down various experiences people would have faced. Be it a relationship problem or just generally being sensitive towards your own watchman. This little slice of life has been beautifully brought alive in the book,” she added.

Ira, who has also narrated few stories, said: “What I love the most about ‘Lockdown Liaisons’ is the fragility and and the uncertainty of the pandemic and its impact on human relationships has been brought alive in a very sassy and inimitable way. Shobhaa De looks at classes, gender, sexuality and challenges all these conventions and leaves us in for a lot of surprises.”

Payal thanks Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi producer for standing by her

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh on Thursday shared a note of thanks for Bharat Patel, producer of her 2017 Bollywood release, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.

Earlier, the producer had tweeted how Payal’s father had helped them when the film was struggling for funds.

“Thank you Bharat Ji @BholenathMovie for clarifying this! Love and respect to you!” Payal tweeted from her verified account.

Her tweet came in response to Bharat Patel’s tweet that reads: “@iampayalghosh jab film ko funds ke zarurat the usse ache se aage push karne ke liye, tab apke dad ne isme bhuat badi help ke the! We are greatful of ur father for his help! So Payal aap negativity pe dhyan na do just ignore karo all negativity. (When the film needed funds, then your dad did a great help to push it forward. We are greatful of ur father for his help! So Payal please ignore all the negativity).”

On Wednesday Payal had revealed on Twitter how her father had backed the film which was struggling for funds.

“My dad spent crores to release this film when was running short of money,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Kriti Sanon shares glimpses of quarantine workout

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on Thursday shared a video of her quarantine workout, adding that she does not need Monday for motivation.

Kriti posted a video collage on Instagram. In the clips, the actress is seen performing various high intensity workouts.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Don’t need Monday for Motivation #QuarantineWorkout.”

Kriti keeps entertaining her fans by sharing poetry penned by her on social media.

She recently tried creating awareness on social media by reciting a poem on domestic violence, and had also urged producers to clear the dues of daily wage earners using her poetic streak.

The actress, who last appeared in the historical drama “Panipat”, will next be seen in a film about the concept of surrogacy titled “Mimi”. The film tells the tale of an aspiring actress who ends up being a surrogate for a couple, and is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Shahid Kapoor posts glimpse of early morning cricket practice

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a sneak-peek from his early morning cricket practice for the upcoming film Jersey.

Shahid is seen hitting a straight drive in a video he posted on Instagram . He is dressed for practice in a black T-shirt, basketball shorts, leg guards, gloves and a helmet.

“Early mornings.. wake up with drive,” he wrote alongside the video.

The actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur recently completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Shahid thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic.

“Jersey” is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

Sonakshi Sinha defines 2020 in new post

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha has given a visual depiction of how 2020 has been like, in her latest social media post.

Sonakshi posted a photo-collage on Instagram compiling two images.

The first picture has Sonakshi striking a pose. “2020 how it started,” she write with the image.

The other image has Sonakshi showing her middle finger. The image has “2020 how’s it going” written on it.

“2020 in a nutshell. #howitstartedvshowitsgoing,” she captioned the image.

Sonakshi recently extended best wishes to her brother Luv Sinha on his budding political career. Luv will contest from Patna on a Congress ticket in the impending Bihar election.

Sonakshi shared a string of Instagram pictures showing Luv with their mother Poonam Sinha and also Congress party workers.

The actress returns on the screen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. (IANS)